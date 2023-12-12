A truck flew into a house in Belfast, Mpumalanga, destroying half of the structure

It's not clear how the accident took place, but a photo of the incident showing the extent of the damage went viral

South Africans debated over whose fault it was between the driver and the homeowner for building so close to the road

South Africans were concerned about the wellbeing of the residents of a house a truck flew into. Images: Photo by Andrew Kasuku/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Prostock-Studio

South Africans were left scratching their heads after a truck crashed into a house in Belfast Mpumalanga. It's unclear what happened, but the picture shows the extensive damage the car caused. Netizens prayed that nobody got injured and wondered how such an accident occurred.

The truck crashed into a house in Mpumalanga

@Abramjee posted a picture of the crash on his X, formerly Twitter, account. The picture shows the front of the truck in the house. Half of the house has been destroyed, and the remainder of the truck trails outside. It also looks like portions of the wall were damaged by the crash. View the tweet here:

South Africans blame homeowner

Netizens were worried and prayed that nobody was injured. Some believed it was the homeowner's fault for building close to the road.

Macmillan X added:

“Building regulations should ensure people don’t build so close to the road, but this is a lawless jungle.”

Mokopa asked:

“Is the house legally built in that location? There are distance requirements on building structures near roads.”

Driver blamed for the accident

Others blamed the driver and were worried about the house's inhabitants.

The Instigator wrote:

“I hope no one was injured. Imagine sitting in the toilet pooping, and the next thing, there’s a truck in your house.”

Nema Jnr wrote:

“Imagine chilling as a family, having lunch, and this happens. I hope there wasn’t anyone inside.”

Joani Visagie is acquainted with the roads.

“This road is the main route the trucks used to go to Stoffberg. The roads are bad, but the trucks speed on that stretch. As far as I know, nobody got hurt. I live in Belfast, so I know the roads and how the trucks drive here.”

Waltisto added:

“Total carelessness on the part of the driver. Whether the house is just 10 cm from the road or not, such accidents don’t happen.”

