Cassper Nyovest is contemplating returning to the dance scene and posted a new video showing off his slick moves

The rapper went back to his roots, put on his dancing shoes, and had fans raving over his TikTok video

Mzansi showed love to Mufasa and gave his moves a huge thumbs-up, saying he still got it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Cassper Nyovest contemplates returning to the dance floor after posting a video of himself dancing. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest shared a dance video showing off his moves and said he's considering returning to his first love - dancing. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker and his group flexed their moves in a cool TikTok clip, and left fans impressed.

Cassper Nyovest to return to dancing

Grootman, Cassper Nyovest, wants to return to the dance floor after posting several videos dancing for his supporters.

Having first gained popularity as a dancer in Mafikeng, the rapper transitioned to music and was dubbed "Le pantsula le le reppang" (the rapping dancer). Nyovest would go on to show off his moves in music videos and performances.

However, later in his career, Mufasa became laser-focused on his businesses and music, thus leaving his dancing shoes to gather dust as he worked on securing the bag.

Now that he's an established rapper, businessman, father and now, a husband, Mufasa is ready to dust off his dancing shoes and give them another spin.

Briefly News shared a video of Mufasa and his mom doing the now-famous Tshwala Bam challenge.

Taking to his TikTok page, the rapper posted a new dance video with his buddies and asked his fans to rate his grootman moves. He posted the same clip on his Instagram page, saying he's thinking of hitting the dance floor again:

"Rate my squad. Enjoying myself there by TikTok. I wanna start dancing again."

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's moves

Netizens showed love to Mufasa and his squad's slick dance moves:

South African rapper, Roiii asked:

"Are you opening a dance crew?"

emiir_strela showed love:

"You always have the best dance moves, bafwethu!"

binabinnz trolled the dancers:

"What’s going on there at the back?"

Rudo Makwakwa praised Cassper:

"You did well, king."

Ryan Tembo posted:

"Ayy, 10/10, we missed this version of Cassper!"

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane host wedding after-party

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper and his wife's wedding after-party.

The newlyweds hosted their after-party at a local club in Mafikeng, and raised more questions among netizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News