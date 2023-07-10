The police are investigating the deliberate torching of five trucks on the N4 highway in Mpumalanga

The truck drivers were attacked and robbed of their belongings during the incident, forcing them to flee and seek shelter

South African citizens on social media weighed in on the targeted arson incident that happened yesterday

MPUMALANGA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga is investigating the five trucks set ablaze on the N4 in Waterval Boven.

Truck drivers attacked and robbed on N4 in Mpumalanga

The drivers of these trucks were subjected to a violent attack and had their personal belongings stolen on Sunday.

Due to the severity of the situation, the N4 toll road at Waterval Boven had to be closed for most of the day. Cleanup crews worked tirelessly to remove the remnants of the burned trucks.

The armed assailants targeted the drivers, initiating the robbery and subsequent arson, reported SABCNews. Fearing for their safety, the drivers fled, spending a chilly night hiding in the nearby bushes.

Police launch manhunt for armed suspects

According to EWN, the provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said they are pursuing leads related to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

South Africans weigh in on burning trucks

Godfrey Mbhiza said:

"Our police know how to investigate, but they don't know how to fight crime."

Felicia Nkosi stated:

"People must be arrested and get harsh sentences for such acts. Who are they to destroy people's properties."

MK Khumbudzo suggested:

"Hire local people all shall be well with you."

Jayjay Masina mentioned:

"Special unit is needed because the same police investigating the case are part of the gangs too."

Thabo Matsoso wrote:

"The country started to be out of control."

