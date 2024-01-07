An ANC councillor's vehicle was recently targeted in a petrol bomb attack in Limpopo

The frightened councillor suspects the attack is because of opposition to project investigations

Online discussions are heated with public concerns about the risks associated with being a politician

An ANC councillor’s car was petrol-bombed in Modimolle, Limpopo. Image: Stock photo and Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

MODIMOLLE - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor Jack Shokane, who chairs the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, has expressed safety concerns after his vehicle was petrol-bombed at his residence in Limpopo.

Motive behind the horrific attack

Shokane suspects that the attack is linked to those opposing investigations into certain projects and individuals demanding sub-contracts, reported SABCNews.

This unfortunate event marks the third attack on Shokane since he assumed office two years ago.

Duties of a councillor

He added that, contrary to misconceptions, councillors are not responsible for hiring or appointing contractors.

Instead, they play a role in investigating matters related to wasteful expenditure and making recommendations to the council.

SA weighs in on petrol bomb incident

The public is abuzz with discussions on social media regarding the danger of being a public official in South Africa.

Mandla Mntambo mentioned:

"Give people service delivery your car will be safe."

Nqunde Keo commented:

"We all know it's ANC vs ANC so we mind our own business."

Lizwi Rodriguez Dlamini posted:

"He's an ANC councillor, he probably did something. They are all guilty of something."

Nkosinathi N Gumede wrote:

"To be an ANC candidate is more dangerous than being a police officer these days."

Kamva Ndamase added:

"If you put people first as a leader your people won't border you."

Innosa Inno said:

"People are tired."

DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu killed in his bedroom

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Democratic Alliance's uMngeni councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on 5 December night in front of his family.

Ndlovu's body was found with numerous shots, and the Democratic Alliance's KZN leader, Francoise Rodgers, does not rule out the possibility of a hit. Rodgers said that it was possible that the death may be linked to criminal elements.

