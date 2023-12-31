The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 alert for Kwazulu-natal areas that will be drenched

The coastal areas in the province are expected to experience rainfall over the New Year's Day celebrations

Four cities in KZN are expected to experience heavy showers, and many people were mortified by the SAWS warning

KWAZULU NATAL - The KZN area will be wet for New Year's. A weather forecaster from the SAWS gave a detailed update on what KZN residents can expect.

SAWS gave KZN a level 4 weather warning for New Years, and Durrban is in danger of flooding. Image @kzngov

Many people reacted amid reports of flooding that have devastated the KZN area. More cities, including Durban, must be on the lookout.

Kzn area to be affected by heavy rains

According to SABC News, the KZN region got a level four storm warning. According to a weather forecaster, Ayanda Nsele, the SAWS forecaster expects heavy rain from midnight to the New Year.

Durban and 4 coastal areas should expect flooding

According to the weather forecaster Port Shepstone Durban Richards Bay, Manzimtoti, uMthwalume, and other towns along the coast may experience flooding.

Weather experts warn that on New Year's days an 80 %chance of showers over the Eastern part of KZN while the western part only will have 60. There is an official level 4 warning for disruptive rain starting at midnight.

South Africa discusses grave weather warning for KZN

Many people were reminded that some have lost their lives due to flooding. Netizens shared their worries on social media.

Tshenolo Mediwane said:

"So now there's ama level.. Ohhhh jesus."

Quinton Gerald Hlongwane commented:

"It's clear KZN is hated by many , no matter what KZN may go throught the posts are so nasty against the province it's a shame."

Lasbon Mtika wrote:

"Nibe safe."

Nkosinabo Thokoza Vilakazi added:

"We can no longer stand this in our small town of Ladysmith."

Citizens stunned by New Year's weekend weather forecast

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Weather Service is cautioning residents across several provinces. Severe weather warnings were issued, predicting widespread rain and thunderstorms.

A Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms, signalling the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail. This alert is particularly relevant for the Northern Cape, North West, and Southwestern Free State.

Residents and those using the roads are urged to listen to weather alerts, drive at a reduced speed, switch on headlights, and be cautious around water bodies

