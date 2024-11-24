Two people were killed when a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a truck in Mbombela

Video of the accident soon went viral and showed the moment the car hit the truck

South Africans debated online who was actually to blame for the deadly accident

An accident in Mbombela left two dead after a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a truck at an intersection. Image: SATrucker

Source: Facebook

The community of Mbombela is reeling after a terrible accident in Riverside.

Two people were killed when a car crashed into a truck, but the accident raised questions about who was at fault.

The crash took place at the R40 and R37 intersection.

Mercedes-Benz crashes into an articulated truck

Videos of the terrible crash soon trended on social media and showed a Mercedes-Benz travelling from the direction of the Mbombela CBD.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The speeding vehicle can then be seen smashing into a truck, turning at a robot onto the R37. The car can be heard desperately braking in time to avoid crashing into the truck’s second trailer, but it was too late.

The video also showed that the robot was showing green for the vehicle.

The two occupants of the Mercedes-Benz passed away.

South Africans weigh in on accident

Social media was abuzz with comments, with many weighing in about who was at fault.

Mkhatshwa Lee-Ann said:

“With the speed of the car, they never stood a chance of survival.”

Debbie Du Plessis added:

“Truck saw the lights way back and turned. The vehicle was speeding and hit the second trailer. That means the Merc is at fault. Sad for the family of both.”

Bernard Van Rooyen stated:

“He was speeding but had the green light.”

Sean Cruse said:

“The trucker driver wasn't supposed to cross, but the car was also speeding close to twice the limit on that road.”

Johan Haarhoff added:

“Don't know who is to blame, but some truckers do not obey traffic rules at all.”

Cetshwayo KaMpande stated:

“Yohhhhh💔😳that Mercedes was flying. The speed is suicidal.”

Lincoln Mudimu said:

“That speed on the small car is unjustifiable.”

Thulani Nkuna stated:

“Speed kills indeed.”

Mbombela crash leaves 1 dead

In a related article, one person was killed when an LDV collided with a VW on the R40 in Mbombela.

Briefly News reported that part of the roadway was closed, and a stop-and-go was put in place following the crash.

Nine others were injured in the crash and taken to hospital, including a six-month-old baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News