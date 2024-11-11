One person was killed when an LDV collided with a VW on the R40 in Mbombela

Part of the roadway was closed, and a stop-and-go was put in place following the crash

Nine others were injured in the crash and taken to hospital, including a six-month-old baby

A crash on the R40 in Mbombela has left one person dead and nine others seriously injured. Image Submitted: Martin Jeffrey (Emer-G-Med)

MPUMALANGA - A head-on collision on the R40 has left one person dead and nine others seriously injured.

The crash took place on the R40 near Church Unlimited in Mbombela and forced a partial closure of the road for a period of time.

Following the incident, one lane towards Mbombela was closed, and a stop-and-go system was in place to keep traffic flowing.

Crash involved three vehicles

Martin Jeffrey of Emer-G-Med, who attended to the scene, stated that they received a call out and found that an LDV had collided head-on with a VW.

Another vehicle then crashed into the back of the VW.

“The Polo driver was declared dead on the scene,” Jeffrey confirmed.

Baby among those injured

Nine others had also sustained serious injuries in the accident. One of the injured was a six-month-old baby.

“The other patients were transported to Rob Ferreira Hospital and Mediclinic Nelspruit by different emergency vehicles for further medical care,” Jeffrey said.

“The cause of the accident is currently unknown at this stage,” he added.

The roadway has since been cleared, and traffic is flowing smoothly once more.

Four killed in September crash

The stretch of road is no stranger to deadly accidents.

In September 2024, four people were killed when a truck collided with an SUV. One of the victims was a small child.

All the victims were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicles caught alight.

Three dead in Mbombela accident

The Mbombela area witnessed another tragic accident in August, where three people were killed.

Briefly News reported that a learner was among the victims who passed away in the accident between three vehicles.

More than 20 learners were also injured in the accident when a minibus collided with a truck and a bakkie.

