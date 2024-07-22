Mpumalanga police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the lives of four people on the R40 near Hazyview

The province’s Safety Department said a light delivery vehicle crashed into an SUV on the morning of 22 July 2024

It's unclear what led to the crash; however, a preliminary probe suggested that one of the drivers may have been recklessly overtaking

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga accidents and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Mpumalanga police probe a crash on the R40 near Hazyview that left four people dead. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The police in Mpumalanga are investigating a devastating head-on-collision that claimed the lives of four people on the R40 near Hazyview on the morning of 22 July 2024.

Safety MEC calls for vigilance on the road

A statement by the province's Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the driver of the light delivery vehicle, as well as the three occupants of the SUV, died at the scene of the accident. It explained that the exact cause of the crash was unknown; however, officials suspected that one of the drivers had been dangerously overtaking.

In light of the accident, MEC Jackie Macie urged road users to be vigilant:

"Motorists are once again called upon to respect the rules of the road so that crashes on our roads are minimised. We all have a role to play in being safe on the road."

Sol Phenduka involved in a car accident

On the same morning, Briefly News reported that Kaya FM radio presenter Sol Phenduka was involved in a car accident in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Phenduka confirmed the accident on his X account and assured his followers that he was mostly unharmed and only sustained a minor injury on one of his fingers.

Three killed in fiery N17 crash

Briefly News previously reported three people died in an accident on the N17 in Mpumalanga.

The provincial authorities said it was unclear what caused the crash between the taxi and a van.

The driver of the bakkie and the two people who were travelling in the taxi reportedly died on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News