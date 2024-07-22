South African radio personality Sol Phenduka was involved in a car accident on Monday, 22 July 2024

The accident took place in the morning at Rosebank, and the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the cars on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers were concerned about the star as they flooded the comment section

The South African radio personality Sol Phenduka was faced with a near-death experience earlier on.

Sol Phenduka survives car accident

The Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has made headlines once again after he expressed his disappointment regarding Dr Nandipha Mangudumana after he watched the Showmax Original documentary Tracking Thabo Bester.

The Kaya 959 radio presenter was recently involved in a car accident on his way to work. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the smashed cars on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Sol Phenduka involved in a car accident this morning in Rosebank."

See the post below:

Sol also posted on his Twitter (X) page to let his fans know he is okay and not hurt.

He said:

"Thanks for all the messages. I'm 100 % percent okay. Just a swollen middle finger."

See the post below:

Fans are concerned about Sol Phenduka

Shortly after the news about Phenduka's accident, many fans and followers were concerned about the star. See some of the comments below:

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"I hope he is okay."

@pmcafrica responded:

"Get well soon Sol."

@bad_option88 replied:

"Doesn't look that bad for sure he's safe!"

@djstago replied:

"Hau shem.This is bad. Wishing him speedy recovery."

@HouseDee4 mentioned:

"Uzophenduka abe right."

@NkunaTA responded:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Sol Phenduka trolls BB Mzansi stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka trolled the two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked for donations. Sol said he was also on the show many years ago but did not win, so he, too, should ask for money.

The joke was aimed at McJunior and Chuenza, who shared their banking details to ask fans to donate money.

