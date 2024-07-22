What appears to be a Hyundai Creta compact SUV was filmed caught in the surf on a beach in Gqeberha's Summerstrand

Taking to his timeline, social activist @Abramjee posted a picture and a clip of the strange happening to X on Sunday, 21 July

Bemused locals flooded the post's mentions as a plethora of apt and funny reactions to it streamed in

Strange scenes depicting a compact SUV in beach waters in Gqeberha have been making the rounds. Images: Fabricio Rezende and Oliver Helbig

Strange becomes stranger, still, when the thing you are looking at and trying to make sense of appears to come straight out of a movie script.

Such was the case in a viral video shared online, which shows what appears to be a Hyundai Creta compact SUV caught in the surf.

Social activist @Abramjee shared a picture and a clip of the bizarre occurrence on Sunday, 21 July.

He captioned it:

"Sunday afternoon dip: Ocean Marine Drive, Summerstrand, Gqeberha."

The clip shows the Hyundai caught in the surf off the Summerstrand beachfront, with its headlights flashing, likely from water rushing into and damaging the computer box.

Several bystanders look on, and hooting can be heard. However, it's unclear if it's coming from the trapped car or those of the onlookers.

It is also unclear if the driver was in the car, while Briefly News has sent a media inquiry to Gqeberha police to confirm the incident.

SA quizzes strange scenes

Meanwhile, the scenes had garnered almost 82,000 views, 900 likes, 270 reposts and 190 comments within three hours of posting.

Briefly News looks at some of the colourful reactions to it.

@bad_option88 wrote:

"This one wanted to meet their maker for sure!"

@Mbalie707 quizzed:

"How did this car get there?"

@Bronx_wrangler added:

"Strange incident. I [noticed] a beer bottle in the one photo. Also, why would you drive on a beach with a Hyundai? Strange indeed."

