One couple left Mzansi envious of their fancy new whip, and the clip went viral on the internet.

A man surprised his bae with a brand new Mercedes-Benz in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Levels couple unveil sleek Merc in a video

TikTok user @reat_1017 gave viewers a glimpse into her surprise. In the footage, the young lady and her bae are dressed in black at the car dealership. The vehicle was clothed in black cloth. As the clip went on, the car was unveiled: a brand-new yellow Mercedes-Benz was displayed for the world to see. Now that levels!

@reat_1017's clip received a massive online attraction, generating 385K views and thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the footage below:

Man's gift for bae delights Mzansi

Many South Africans were delighted with the car purchase, while some wished the couple well in the comments section.

Shai Blessing said:

"I dreamt of myself driving this car, and the first thing I see when I open TikTok is this video. Ohhh, lord, thanks for the sign. Congratulations."

Bogotšadifaith02 added:

"Beautiful car, man. Congratulations, my dear."

King wrote:

"Congratulations, mine can I just get a lift one day for inspiration."

Noluntu_Vinger commented:

"Congratulations. Here's to future road trips."

Comfy_m replied:

"Shine bright like a Sun........Soo shine bright ... to an eyeeeeee."

