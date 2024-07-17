A lady took to social media to unveil her R5K rocking chair from Mr Price Home, and the clip went viral

In the video, the stunner showed it off, and the footage gained a massive attraction online, leaving peeps in awe

The online community reacted to the hun's plug as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

One young woman raved about her latest purchase, which had netizens going wild in the comments section.

Woman unboxes R5k rocking chair from Mr Price Home

A lady in Mzansi was a happy shopper, and she took to social media to flex her new rocking chair from Mr Price Home. The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @_pamarends, went on to unbox her purchase, which she was wrapped in plastic. The online community was impressed by the hun's latest item, which one person said in the comments.

"OMG, this chair is a necessity."

@_pamarends expressed in the comments section that the chair is worth every "penny." The video grabbed people's attention, and the stunner's purchase wowed many.

Watch the clip below:

SA is in awe of the woman's rocking chair

Many people loved the lady's furniture and took to the comments section to gush over her rocking chair, while some simply asked questions.

Hope gushed over the hun's item, saying:

"Love this chair."

Sunflower, the storyteller inquired:

"Do they have a bigger one I have a big baby that I’m married to every chance it’s snuggle time?"

To which the lady responded by adding:

"No, they only have this size."

Cee cracked a joke, saying:

"I would never because I would die in that chair."

Rural Stepmom added:

"I am definitely getting myself this."

Namelani Dlamini commented:

"OMG....Love it."

