One motorist was killed when a truck lost control and collided with a light motor vehicle

The N2 northbound had to be closed for some time to allow for the recovery of the truck

South Africans have blamed truck drivers for the number of accidents on the country's roads

One person was killed when a truck collided with a light motor vehicle on the N2. Image: @i_trafficKZN/ @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - The N2 northbound has been reopened following a crash which left one person dead.

A section of the road near Salt Rock had to be closed after a head-on collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle.

Truck driver loses control

Emergency services on the scene confirmed that the driver of the light motor vehicle was killed instantly after colliding with the truck.

It’s understood that the truck driver was travelling in the southbound lane when he lost control and veered into the oncoming lane.

He was not injured.

The crash also resulted in the closure of the northbound lane to allow for the recovery of the truck.

Vehicle crashes into tow truck

While emergency services were attending to the scene, another accident happened due to the road closure.

A light motor vehicle in the area crashed into a tow truck assisting at the scene. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during that incident.

Social media users voice concerns

Social media users raised concerns about the accident, focusing on truck drivers and their potential danger on the country’s roads.

Keith Goor said:

“One has to ask the question, how does a truck driver lose control on a straight section of the N2? These guys are forced to drive long hours. Did he fall asleep behind the wheel? Too many accidents are causing senseless loss of lives. Something needs to be done.”

Susan Friedman Van Niekerk added:

“We need to ask why there are daily horrendous truck accidents throughout the country. Statistics must show there is a major problem.”

Romi Harris said:

“This is really getting out of hand. There should be a weight and size restriction of these trucks on our roads.”

Julie Bamberger added:

“Too many trucks on the road with too many inexperienced and arrogant drivers that are killing innocent motorists daily out there. Get the railways up and going again - will get 70% of these trucks off the road.”

Pravashini Vengetsamy stated:

“This is why most of them drive like maniacs. Because they sit high up in their trucks and know their chance of survival is high compared to light motor vehicle drivers. Rest in peace, innocent soul.”

9 killed in separate N2 crashes

In a related article, Briefly News reported how one person was killed on the N2 in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fatality occurred after a truck collided with a light motor vehicle, forcing the closure of the road.

The accident took place in the same spot where eight people were killed in another crash involving a truck and a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News