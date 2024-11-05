“Had Its Days”: Mzansi Laughs at Video Showing Taxi Using Hook Latch to Close Sliding Door
- A man in Cape Town shared a video of a taxi's gaatjie closing the sliding door in a uniquely innovative way
- Instead of closing the door as expected, the gaatjie used a hook latch to keep the door closed and secure
- A few social media users in the post's comment section laughed at what they saw on their screens
Motorists often resort to creative fixes to keep their vehicles intact, even when these makeshift solutions may pose a risk. In Cape Town, a man had many people laughing as he revealed a taxi used a particular device to keep its sliding door closed.
Taxi innovation takes new heights
A TikTok user with the handle @carl.w7 shared with internet users how a taxi in the large suburb of Mitchells Plain operated its sliding door.
The passenger zoomed in on the gaatjie, who unhooked a hook latch to open the door for others. It's definitely not something you see every day!
Watch the video below:
Taxi using hook latch for door humours Mzansi
Most taxis on the road have their flaws and continue to drive around the streets of South Africa.
After watching the comical clip, a few members of the online community rushed to the comment section to crack jokes about the vehicle's poor condition.
@matthewlaw_x told local app users:
"I would do the same. Imagine a door handle being used more than 100 times a day."
@listeningisaskill filled their comment with laughing emojis and wrote:
"Very creative."
@user8181555687400 humorously said to the public:
"The taxi had its days."
@nuriehamdulay28, who was all too familiar with the vehicle, shared with local online users:
"I drove in that taxi on Saturday."
@meyer.07 added in the post's comment section:
"Now, you see, this is a joke. Clever thinking, I would say. At least the door can close and be locked. Very mindful."
