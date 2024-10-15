A TikTok user shared a video of an unroadworthy Fourways taxi driving with a faulty wheel

The vehicle drove slowly in the city and, fortunately, had its hazards on to warn other motorists on the road

Thousands of social media users were surprised the vehicle was still on the road and cracked jokes about it

People laughed at a taxi with a faulty wheel. Images: BFG Images, Uwe Krejci

Source: Getty Images

To maintain road safety, motorists must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, especially when they are responsible for transporting others. Unfortunately, a taxi with a faulty wheel drove through a Gauteng city, leaving people stunned and amused.

Tyre troubles in Fourways

Using the handle @quotation_van_wyk, a TikTok user uploaded a video showing a Fourways taxi looking like it belonged in a mechanic's workshop instead of on the road.

As the vehicle drove, its wheel wobbled, ready to fall off at any moment. Thankfully, the driver was smart enough to drive slowly and put the vehicle's hazards on.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi jokes about unroadworthy Fourways taxi

The video, which received over a million views, had thousands of social media users heading to the comment section to share their surprise about the taxi's condition. Many, of course, cracked jokes after seeing the vehicle hobble along.

@vusimashasha was curious to know the following:

"Does the government know about this?"

@its_him_maps jokingly told the public:

"It's dancing the gwara gwara."

@01112022gwehn pointed out:

"No number plate on top of that."

@k._peace_ sadly told app users:

"Taxis are falling apart."

@ofentsebaloyi06 wrote in the comment section about the vehicle:

"Critical but stable."

@jess_smith_88 said with humour:

"That wheel is as stable as my mental health."

Stunned at what they saw, @phutianayabadimo said to the online community:

"A moving casket."

Passenger shows taxi's terrible condition

In a related article, Briefly News reported about an anonymous TikTok user who showed the devastating condition of a taxi in which they travelled.

The vehicle looked like it was falling apart, and the dashboard missed a few essential parts. Quinton Shellar, a mechanical engineering lecturer, spoke to Briefly News about what was wrong with the taxi.

