MBOMBELA - Six people lost their lives when a truck and a car collided on the N4 toll road towards Mbombela on Sunday afternoon, 6 November.

Three adults and three children were killed when a Mercedes Benz sedan collided with o truck on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The individuals killed in the horrific accident include three adults and three children. The deceased were passengers in a Mercedez Benz sedan and were killed on impact.

According to Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety and Security spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the sedan diver was critically injured, prompting paramedics to airlift the diver to a nearby hospital in Mbombela.

The impact of the collision was so powerful that three pedestrians were injured by flying debris from the crash. The debris also struck a stationary Toyota Tazz, which sustained minor damages, News24 reported.

In a separate accident on the same day, five other people were killed on the R544 road between eMalahleni and Verena. The Volkswagen Citi Golf hatchback the deceased were driving in overturned and rolled multiple times, ejecting the passenger and driver in the process. The Citizen reported that the R544 is notorious for deadly collisions, which have claimed countless lives over the years.

South Africans react to the deadly Mpumalanga accidents

South Africans are disturbed by the number of deadly accidents on Mzansi roads.

Here are some comments:

@KyleS_Madida

"It's really bad."

@sphumelele1991

"Horrific."

@ALETTAHA asked:

"Another horrific slaughter on our roads. When will this be addressed?"

Second crash on notorious N3 highway injures 10, Mbalula considering stricter road law

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that yet another crash on the infamous N3 highways resulted in the injury of 10 people.

The second crash, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 2 November, came mere hours after a terrible truck accident on the same road killed three people.

Tuesday's, 1 November, accident occurred when a truck driver plagued into several vehicles after an alleged break failure while travelling on the fast lane before Mariannhill toll plaza, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News