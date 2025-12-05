Sabelo The Kreator is back to creating content again after the wave of assault allegations against him

The influencer and vlogger was accused by several individuals of assault, and despite releasing a statement addressing the allegations, online users are far from forgiving him

He has since moved on with his life, sharing glimpses of his life, but the cloud of judgment continues to hover over him

Sabelo the Kreator ended his social media hiatus. Images: sabelo_the_kreator

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Sabelo The Kreator has returned to the timeline with his famous vlogs and outfit of the day posts, despite falling under scrutiny over assault allegations.

The popular influencer, famous for his Sunday vlog series, was marred by allegations of sexual assault by two male individuals on 21 November 2025, who explicitly recalled their past horrific experiences with the content creator.

Real name Sabelo Hadebe, the vlogger has made a name for himself from content creation, especially cleaning vlogs, which have allowed him the opportunity to work with renowned brands such as Handy Andy and feature in magazines like Glamour.

In 2024, he built a home for his family and received an outpouring of support from the online community, who admired his hard work and desire to change his loved ones' living situations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The allegations not only brought into question Sabelo's alleged sexuality, but more importantly, his rumoured dark past from his varsity days. This prompted a reaction three days later from the content creator, completely dismissing the allegations.

"I would like to make it known that the person behind the account PIERRE-O and other anonymous people with subsequent posts are completely unknown to me. I do not know PIERRE-O, and I have never had any interaction with them at any university or elsewhere, let alone had a romantic relationship or otherwise with them."

He further urged the alleged victims to seek legal counsel if they strongly believe that he harmed them.

Content creator Sabelo the Kreator returned to social media weeks after being accused of sexual assault. Image: sabelo_the_kreator

Source: Instagram

Despite the severe consequences the allegations may have on his career, Sabelo has managed to move on, and as they say, mind the business that pays him.

The Kreator finally ended his brief hiatus and resumed his vlogs, sharing them across his social media pages, including Twitter (X) and Instagram, where he has 199,000 and 28,500 followers, respectively.

However, while the noise surrounding the allegations has died down, the conversation is still ongoing on X, with people even responding to Sabelo's posts to question him about the rumours, opposite to his Instagram followers, who've seemingly ignored the scandal altogether.

See Sabelo The Kreator's latest post below.

Social media weighs in on Sabelo The Kreator allegations

X users have resorted to commenting on Sabelo's social media posts to grill him about the allegations, with others shocked at how he has managed to move on "as though nothing had happened." Read some of their comments below.

Lwandle__ slammed Sabelo The Creator:

"Not you thinking we forgot."

sibonelo_belmir wrote:

"Not you testing the waters to see if the noise has died down."

soldatlunga_ responded to Sabelo's bedroom picture:

"I like it. It’s nice, small and contained; like a jail cell."

Online users criticised Sabelo The Creator for moving on as though he wasn't facing serious allegations. Image: sabelo_the_kreator

Source: Instagram

_lizwe said:

"You have RAPE allegations, my brother!"

kwets11 posted:

"You can’t clean this one up, buddy, it’s a lifelong stain."

Itu_MIM slammed:

"We haven’t forgotten. We haven’t moved on. You are still an abuser."

Siya Mhlongo's ex-boyfriend speaks out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Mhlongo's former partner recounting the abuse he experienced in their relationship.

He revealed how the former Ukhozi FM presenter assaulted him in a jealous rage, igniting fury among his former supporters.

Source: Briefly News