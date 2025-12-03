A man unpacked the worrying exit of thousands of teachers in South Africa and why the trend signals deeper issues in the sector

The video highlighted working conditions, overloaded classrooms and the strain faced by educators leaving both public and private schools

The conversation resonated because communities already feel the impact of losing experienced teachers across the country

A former South African principal’s reaction sparked a fresh debate about the future of South African education.

The picture on the left showed a man in the middle of a vlog. Image: @bilalkatz

Source: TikTok

On 2 December 2025, TikTok user @bilalkatz posted a video responding to reports that over 30,000 teachers have left the profession in South Africa. The video was filmed in reaction to the alarming figure, which he explained amounts to about seven per cent of the teaching workforce. In the clip, he questioned whether things will get better or if the next five years will mean even more educators leaving the system. He created the video to warn South Africans about how serious the issue has become and to discuss why the mass departure of teachers is affecting the future of schooling in the country.

He shared several reasons behind the teacher exodus, starting with retirement, which he said is unavoidable but still concerning because the sector is losing experienced teachers who carry years of insight. He added that many teachers are leaving because of stress and overload, explaining how common it is to find one teacher handling a class of 40 to 50 learners. He also explained that the problem isn’t limited to public schools, as private schools are just as affected, with leadership struggling to find skilled teachers to fill gaps.

Teacher shortages raise national concerns

The video posted by user @bilalkatz gained traction online because the topic hit close to home for many South Africans who have long worried about the state of the education system. Parents, teachers and former learners saw the video as confirmation of what they already experience: overcrowded classrooms, declining resources and an environment where good teachers are stretched thin. People connected with the way he broke down the reasons, especially since it echoed the challenges educators have been discussing for years. The concern around losing dedicated, qualified teachers made the conversation hard to ignore, and the video quickly became part of a bigger national discussion.

South Africans reacted with frustration and concern, saying the numbers reflect how much pressure teachers are under and how urgently change is needed. Others expressed worry about what this means for children, especially those in schools already dealing with resource shortages. Some agreed that both private and public institutions are feeling the impact, with many calling for better support systems for educators.

A screenshot from a TikTok video captured a man discussing the future of teaching in SA. Image: @bilalkatz

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Liesel Gaffley wrote:

"As a final year B.Ed student teacher (2026), this is concerning. 😳"

Mrs_R_Naidoo said:

"Whoever created the concept of an 8-page lesson plan for a 20-minute lesson is ridiculous. We are tired of the admin work being crazy"

Ronnie Dhaver commented:

"Soon no one will want to teach, because the kids are not the same as in those days."

Magdi wrote:

"Overworked, overloaded, underpaid, not to mention having to put up with no discipline and zero respect."

31Virgo shared:

"Don't think teaching in the Middle East is any easier. Very few will speak the truth. The only good thing there is free accommodation and a better salary. I taught in many countries. think wisely before u move."

Mqondisi Magcaba said:

"I used to have a grade 8 class of 88 learners and a grade 9 class of 94 learners."

Pubbles commented:

"Overloaded classes with some rude children, hence why teachers are fed up. Morals and discipline start with the parents, end of story."

TT said:

"All the good teachers have no other choice but to get employed by expensive private institutions or get work overseas. The cost of living is so high now"

Mark's Horse Racing Tips wrote:

"Now that's job creation... now we have 30,000 working school teachers, who would have been unemployed."

Gray Thang said:

"Many have applied for the current retirement package on offer... By 2030 or before, the system could collapse"

