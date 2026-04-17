At 70, Mantoa Mabel Mphambo has graduated with a Bachelor of Divinity, showing what resilience looks like

Her journey has not been short of setbacks, as she pushed through health struggles and family responsibilities to reach her goal

Social media users and her university have since celebrated her achievement, praising her as a true example of perseverance

Mantoa Mabel Mphambo was honoured by the University of the Free State with a degree. Image: @University of the Free State/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At 70 years old, Mantoa Mabel Mphambo graduated from the University of the Free State (UFS) with a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 2026. The grandmother is proving to Mzansi that age is just a number.

Her achievement comes after a long and difficult journey that included serious health challenges that forced her out of her teaching career. Her illness affected her ability to read and remember, and left her feeling lost. But despite everything, she crossed the graduation stage in 2026. Her story was shared on Facebook by the University of the Free State, UFS, on 15 April 2026. In it, she shared the secret behind her incredible achievement:

"There was a time when I lost pieces of myself - my memory, my confidence, and the work that once defined me. But I never lost my faith. I chose to believe that my story was not ending, only changing direction.”

Granny Mantoa beats all the odds to croos UFS's graduation stage. Image: University of the Free State/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ordained pastor turns to academia

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and Mme Mantoa Mphambo took hers by enrolling for a Bachelor of Divinity at UFS after becoming more active in her church and being ordained as a pastor at the New Testament Church. While ministering, she saw a 2019 televised sermon promoting, what she believed, were harmful practices, and this pushed her to pursue academia, specifically theological studies.

Mme Mantoa Mphambo inspired SA

Social media users took to the comments section with heartfelt congratulations and admiration for the grandmother, praising her graduation as proof that it is never too late to succeed. Others expressed pride and commented with love-filled messages under UFS's Facebook page.

See the Facebook post below:

Tshegofatso Tsuebeane said

"That's my mom. 💐"

Anele Rethabile Mathaba affectionately wrote:

"Mama! 🙌🏾❤️"

Neo Ayanda Mophethe added:

"Mme Mantoa ❤️❤️ congratulations on this achievement! It was such an honour and privilege to be part of your academic journey."

Esihle Dlams shared the same sentiments:

"Oh Mme Mantoa❤️, it was a privilege. ❤️🫂"

Dineo tsa Thotokiso wrote:

"Let's grow together."

While Monica Kaleni added:

"Congratulations Mantoa. You're my inspiration."

And Victor Ngqeleni wrote:

"Congratulations mama I witnessed it with my eyes yesterday God bless you so much mama."

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Source: Briefly News