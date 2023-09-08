A mother was criticized by the public online after a video of her allowing her pet to bite her dog went viral

The woman watched as the animal tugged at her child, and the little girl was crying because of the pain

She was rebuked sternly in the comment section by parents and TikTokkers who disapproved of the video

South Africans are upset that a woman allowed her dog to bite her daughter. Image: @mama_khanyi1

Source: TikTok

South Africans are angry at a woman who let her puppy bite her daughter and have called her out for being a careless parent.

The mother’s decision to watch as her puppy “playfully” bites her toddler has drawn Mzansi’s ire, and many TikTokkers slammed her for being a negligent mom.

Woman lets dog bite her child

@mama_khanyi1 posted her TikTok video, which did not impress people in the comment section. The puppy starts to bite and tug at her hat, and the little girl is fighting to ward the dog off.

It continues and targets her arm, and the girl looks at her mother as if asking her to stop. She screams and cries before the mother tells the dog to stop. The dog stops for a few seconds before continuing its assault on the girl, biting her arm and elbow. Watch the video here:

South Africans spit fire over dog video

Netizens were not in the slightest bit entertained or happy that the woman allowed the puppy to bite her child.

Makuan2 said:

“Some people are not right upstairs.”

Sinegugu was hurt.

“The way she kept looking at you, hoping you’d help her.”

Z said:

“Yoh, my heart when she was screaming, and you were just watching. No, mama. Stop this. You are watching your daughter being abused.”

Mamalethu was disappointed.

“Mara galz, for content?”

Thando_1989 exclaimed:

“Remove that dog from the child because she’s scared of it.”

Thandazo S Masuku:

“She’s not enjoying that. Why are you tormenting the child?”

Alice Alingo rebuked her.

“What if the dog hurts her eyes, and you’re busy recording?”

Julia MamaAuspicious wrote:

“Puppies can bite, thinking they are just playing. I have a puppy that loves playing but it bites very bad.”

Ruben Nwandhu was hurt.

“That screaming is beyond the emotional hurt.”

Pamela M warned:

“It’s all fun and games until one of its paws scratches the eye.”

