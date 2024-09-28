Viral Video Shows Scared Schoolgirl Running From Playful Goats in Middle of Street, Netizens Amused
- One young girl's day ended unexpectedly as she returned home from school with two playful goats tailing her
- A now-viral video from @rahsh33m shows the moment she gets into full stride to get away from the animals
- Thoroughly entertained netizens cantered to the comments, breaking out into profuse laughter over the amusement
In scenes almost befitting of how animals can hate human beings, a viral video captured the moment a young schoolgirl said no, I'm not playing that game.
Only, this wasn't the case for the two goats seen following her home from school one day, looking more like they wanted to play than do her any harm.
Scared schoolgirl runs from goats
An X user, @rahsh33m, shared the material for their over 220,000-strong following to take in, posting it with the caption:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Babygirl was running for her lifeeeeee (crying and skull emojis)."
The 18-second clip starts with the scenes already at their crescendo, as the girl is seen abandoning her schoolbag and entering what, for her, is full stride.
Behind her, two goats, which appear to be cantering at first, also start running, dodging the strange object — her bag — in the middle of the road.
The poor girl covers at least 40m from where she starts to bolt, screaming, "Mama! Mama!" until she finally gets to the base of the stairs at her house.
The goats stop a few metres from a parked car at the residence and appear stunned as they look at the girl creep inside.
The animals appear confused and, following a quick glance at each other, swing their heads and begin to strut off. The goaty scenes clocked over 14 million hits almost 36 hours after the funny material was first published.
Wild scenes captivate onlookers
It also attracted 166,000 likes, 20000 reposts, 14000 bookmarks, and almost 2000 replies. Briefly News looks at the wild commentary.
@royal_bobby24 wrote:
"The end has me crying. They [are] looking like what [is] she running for?"
@JET0D said:
"Goats play too much. Lol, had that baby terrified."
@thoughtssbycoco added:
"Come outside; we [are] not [going to] jump you."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.