A young South African woman shared a passionate video defending Orania and Afrikaner people after hearing foreign opinions about the town

She argued that Orania residents cannot be compared to illegal immigrants for many reasons

South Africans praised her intelligence and said she was speaking the truth and should become a motivational speaker

A young woman recording a vlog in her home. Images: @wakandaforever260

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman had Mzansi agreeing with almost everything she said after she posted a fired-up video addressing foreigners and their opinions on Orania. TikTok user @wakandaforever260 shared the clip on 23 March 2026, speaking openly about a number of issues that had been building up, after foreigners' comments made online by people from other African countries about South Africans.

She opened by talking about a South African woman who allegedly had foreigners come to her home demanding to take over her family's spaza shop. That story set the tone for everything that followed. She then addressed videos she had seen online where people from other countries were laughing at and disrespecting South Africans, which she said made her record the video out of anger.

From there, she turned her attention to Orania and pushed back on those comparing the town to illegal immigration. She said Afrikaans is one of South Africa's 11 official languages and that Afrikaners are part of the country's history, even if that history is complicated. Her point was that Orania residents keep to themselves, run their own economy and are never involved in any activity that causes harm to others. She said that kind of self-sufficiency is something South Africans should be learning from rather than criticising.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises young woman's rant

South Africans were moved by what TikToker @wakandaforever260 had to say:

@phumza said:

"Thank you, my baby, very intelligent child 😊"

@QueenBee wrote:

"Listen to this beautiful young one making sense and opening people's minds, I love it. Aluta Continua 🥰🙏"

@engen added:

"You are not only beautiful, my sister, the level of intelligence you have is also amazing."

@Dion.david🇿🇦 said:

"I hope our young South Africans learn from this brilliant child. Keep it up, young lady 🙏🏻"

@Mr PBL wrote:

"Thank you. Jacinta Zuma is happy knowing there's a young lady who will take this to the next level."

@🐝 Bernadette added:

"You should be a public speaker and inspire youth."

@dollymonare said:

"Oh baby girl, so impressed. I'm proud and really admire you."

@sibongilemdlongwa wrote:

"Mzukulu, may I speak prosperity, wisdom, peace and long life over you 🙏🙏"

A young woman discussing Orania. Images: @wakandaforever260

Source: TikTok

More on Orania and the town's residents

Briefly News recently reported on Orania residents finding a creative solution to rising petrol prices that had the rest of South Africa wishing they could do the same.

recently reported on Orania residents finding a creative solution to rising petrol prices that had the rest of South Africa wishing they could do the same. Orania residents took a strong stand against a proposal that could have taken away a right they say is fundamental to who they are.

A new housing estate in Orania gave South Africans a look inside the town, but it was the starting price of the plots that really got people talking.

Source: Briefly News