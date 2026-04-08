Orania residents opposed repealing Section 235, citing cultural self-determination rights

The submission noted that repealing the clause threatens minority protections and social cohesion

The community called for recognition of cultural rights and support for lawful self-determination initiatives

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The group called on Parliament to reaffirm Section 235 and support lawful expressions of cultural self-determination. Image: fransdeklerk77/X

Source: Twitter

NORTHERN CAPE, ORANIA - Residents and supporters of Orania have formally opposed a proposal to repeal Section 235 of the Constitution. The supporters warned that the move would undermine the right to cultural self-determination.

Orania residents fight back

In a submission addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly on 2 April 2026, the Orania Beweging stated that the provision guarantees a fundamental right recognised in both international law and the Constitution. The group indicated that the clause forms part of the protections agreed to during constitutional negotiations, particularly for Afrikaners as a minority community.

The submission argued that removing Section 235, as proposed in General Notice 3852 of 2026, would weaken constitutional safeguards and reverse commitments made during the transition to democracy. It maintained that the provision serves as a mechanism to protect cultural rights and offers a structured, non-conflict-based avenue for self-determination.

Responding to claims in the explanatory memorandum that the clause creates confusion and ambiguity, the group rejected this interpretation. It argued that the provision provides a legal framework for future development and that the absence of its implementation in legislation does not justify its removal. The submission pointed to Orania as an example of a community developing self-determination practices within the broader constitutional order.

Clause could have political and social consequences

The group warned that repealing the clause could have wider political and social consequences, including weakening minority protections, eroding trust in constitutional guarantees and increasing social divisions. It also raised concerns that Afrikaners could lose key rights linked to language, property and cultural identity.

The submission further criticised the intent behind the proposed repeal, linking it to remarks by Mzwanele Manyi, and argued that the move appeared to target Afrikaners while other forms of collective cultural recognition, such as the Ingonyama Trust Act, remain intact.

The group called on Parliament to reaffirm Section 235, support lawful expressions of cultural self-determination and encourage community-led initiatives. It referenced previous remarks by Valli Moosa, who had acknowledged the legitimacy of pursuing a cultural homeland within constitutional bounds.

Residents of Orania have formally opposed a proposal to repeal Section 235 of the Constitution. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Orania to welcome American delegation as bonds strengthen with Young Republicans

Briefly News also reported that Joost Strydom, chief executive of the Orania Beweging, has announced that an American delegation from the New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC) will visit Orania and tour parts of South Africa.

Strydom said the delegation would include the club's president, Stefano Forte, and international chairman Alexander Jarosz, along with other executive members. Strydom stated that the relationship between the two groups began when the New York Young Republicans invited representatives of the Orania movement to speak in New York.

Source: Briefly News