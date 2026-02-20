An American delegation from the New York Young Republicans Club *NYYRC) is set to visit Orania

The delegation will attend the Future of Nations conference and promote Orania's vision of freedom

The relationship between the two groups began when the club invited representatives of the Orania movement to speak in New York

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

An American delegation from the New York Young Republicans Club will visit Orania and tour parts of South Africa. Image: StrydomJoost/X

NORTHERN CAPE, ORANIA - Joost Strydom, chief executive of the Orania Beweging, has announced that an American delegation from the New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC) will visit Orania and tour parts of South Africa.

Advocating for protection of Afrikaner rights

In a video statement, Strydom said the delegation would include the club's president, Stefano Forte, and international chairman Alexander Jarosz, along with other executive members. Strydom stated that the relationship between the two groups began when the New York Young Republicans invited representatives of the Orania movement to speak in New York. He said the club later issued statements supporting Orania and advocating for the protection of Afrikaner rights.

He claimed the club publicly condemned what it described as threats by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against Orania and voiced support for Afrikaners and other communities in South Africa. Strydom also said Forte had called on the president of the United States to appoint a special envoy to protect Afrikaner communities, including Orania, which he described as autonomous and self-sufficient. Strydom noted that a delegation from Orania, together with Ernst Roets of Lex Libertas, had previously attended the club's annual gala as guests of honour.

He said the visiting delegation would travel across South Africa, visit historical sites and attend the Future of Nations conference as keynote speakers before concluding their trip in Orania. Strydom called on supporters to welcome the delegation and said the visit would highlight Orania's vision of building freedom.

The delegation would include the club’s president, Stefano Forte, and international chairman Alexander Jarosz, along with other executive members. Image: NYYRC/X

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the announcement.

@John_Mphatsoe said:

"Why don't you want black people to live in Orania?"

@Zoltan__D said:

"We, Eastern European patriots, from Hungary and the surrounding countries, are with you, and we want to do more for you than just liking your posts, because we know what it's like to live under the shadow of a communist dictatorship. We got rid of the influence of the Soviet Union in the early 90s, and we know exactly who supports the project."

@ChandlerForPB said:

"You should do prominent Southerners next. We have a lot more in common than modern New Yorkers."

@Fundji3 said:

"Awesome! Hope you’ll post videos and photos!"

