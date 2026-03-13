An American cyclist, set to compete in the ABSA Cape Epic, suffered serious injuries in a freak accident in the Western Cape

The injured athlete, a previous Leadville 100 winner, will return to the US for surgery and recovery

Her withdrawal leaves her highly rated teammate to adjust plans for the eight-day mountain bike stage race

An American cyclist suffered a broken elbow and other serious injuries in a freak accident, forcing her to withdraw from the ABSA Cape Epic.

American cyclist Melisa Rollins suffered a serious injury in Stellenbosch. Image:@melisarollins

Source: Instagram

The 2024 Leadville 100 winner, Melisa Rollins, was set to compete alongside her highly rated US teammate Kate Courtney. The pair were scheduled to start the eight-day mountain bike stage race on Saturday, 7 March 2026.

Rollins shares injury and withdrawal

Rollins shared the heartbreaking news on social media from Stellenbosch, Western Cape, after receiving treatment at a hospital emergency room. She wrote,

"I had a freak accident fall that landed me in the ER with a broken elbow and a potentially broken wrist… and I won’t be making it to the start line for Cape Epic this week. To say I’m gutted doesn’t even really scratch the surface."

She added,

"For now, it’s back to the US for surgery and recovery… and a lot of time figuring out how to be productive with two dysfunctional arms again. I’m sooo thankful for Kate through all of this. She’s become one of those rare inner-circle friends you want to call just to vent because someone looked at you funny at the mall. Getting to prepare for this race alongside her is something I’ll always be grateful for."

Rollins also warned followers of an image of her "gnarly swollen elbow" on her feed.

Melisa Rollins, alongside her US teammate Kate Courtney. Image:@melisarollins

Source: Instagram

Rollins’ recovery and Cape Epic details

The US pair, in South Africa for weeks of training, were the last two women to win the Leadville 100. Last year, Rollins finished second to Courtney, who set a new women’s course record in Leadville, Colorado, surpassing Annika Langvad’s old mark by more than 10 minutes.

Watch the video below:

Rollins will return to her home base in Utah for surgery. In addition to a fractured left elbow, she will undergo tests on her right wrist to determine the full extent of the injury. This is not her first serious crash. Just a year ago, she broke her left wrist at the 100km Otway Odyssey in Australia, also sustaining a minor fracture on her right wrist. Remarkably, she returned to racing six weeks later at the Sea Otter Classic Gravel, part of the Life Time Grand Prix, and finished sixth.

The ABSA Cape Epic is a gruelling eight-day mountain bike stage race held in South Africa’s Western Cape. The 2026 edition is scheduled to run from Saturday, 7 March, to Saturday, 14 March. Riders cover approximately 707 kilometres and tackle 15,900 metres of climbing through rugged mountains, technical singletracks, farm trails, and open veld.

Teams consist of two riders, who must stay together throughout each stage, combining endurance, strategy, and teamwork. Each day presents different challenges, from steep climbs to fast, flowing descents, testing both physical and mental strength.

The race is also renowned for its stunning scenery, including vineyards, forests, and remote wilderness, making it one of the most prestigious and scenic mountain bike events in the world. The total prize purse for professional teams is R3.2 million

In separate motorbike incidents, a 48-year-old rider from Pretoria, Jason Kilian, suffered serious injuries on Saturday, 7 March 2026, during a charity ride for Modderbok Adventures. Another young rider is recovering from a near-fatal accident in Stellenbosch last week.

