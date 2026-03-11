Cape Town Man Returns to Groote Schuur Hospital with 40 Gifts for People Who Helped Save His Life
- Nazeem Davids spent years in and out of Groote Schuur’s Cardiac ICU, facing moments so critical that his family quietly prepared for the worst
- The couple made sure the gift packs went to everyone, including the clerks and cleaners who rarely get a mention in any thank-you gesture
- Groote Schuur’s cardiac ward sees patients who never get to walk back in, making Davids’ return one the staff will not forget in a hurry
A Cape Town man walked back through the doors of Groote Schuur Hospital on 8 March 2026, not as a patient, but as a man on a mission to say thank you.
Nazeem Davids spent years battling serious heart conditions that put him in and out of the hospital’s Cardiac ICU. He arrived with 40 packed gifts for the team that pulled him through. Every nurse, every radiologist, every clerk and cleaner who had been part of his cardiac journey at the Observatory hospital received one.
His wife, Moeshfieka Botha, shared the story publicly. She described years of frightening hospital visits and moments where the outcome was anything but certain. She said there were several times when it was touch-and-go. The team at Groote Schuur, she said, is the reason Davids is standing today.
A recovery years in the making
Davids’ battle with heart disease was not a single event. It was a drawn-out fight, and multiple moments where his family had to prepare themselves for the worst. For anyone who has watched a loved one navigate the South African public health system through a serious illness, this story will be familiar. The fear, waiting, and the trust placed in doctors and nurses.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Groote Schuur Hospital has carried that kind of trust for decades. Established in 1938, it is internationally recognised as a centre of excellence in healthcare, medical training, and research. It is linked to the University of Cape Town. It is known for its trauma and internal medicine departments and draws visiting medical students and specialists from around the world.
The unsung heroes of the cardiac ward
The couple made a decision to go back and acknowledge every layer of the cardiac team. The 40 gift packs went to the nurses, the radiologists, the cath lab team, those who conducted ultrasounds, the administrative clerks, and even the cleaners.
See the full GoodThingsGuy report here:
More articles involving patients
- Briefly News previously reported that a Gauteng MEC’s claim that some patients preferred sleeping on the floor drew criticism after a man highlighted overcrowding in hospitals.
- A nurse working at a psychiatric hospital shared a moment from his job that caught Mzansi off guard in the funniest way.
- A young man, after spending a year in the ICU following a near-fatal car accident, was filmed leaving the ward to begin his rehabilitation journey.
- A young South African nurse on TikTok opened wounds when she shared how they inform families about a deceased patient.
- South Africans were dusted after watching a young Mzansi woman’s TikTok video yesterday morning.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za