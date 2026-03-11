Nazeem Davids spent years in and out of Groote Schuur’s Cardiac ICU, facing moments so critical that his family quietly prepared for the worst

The couple made sure the gift packs went to everyone, including the clerks and cleaners who rarely get a mention in any thank-you gesture

Groote Schuur’s cardiac ward sees patients who never get to walk back in, making Davids’ return one the staff will not forget in a hurry

A Cape Town man walked back through the doors of Groote Schuur Hospital on 8 March 2026, not as a patient, but as a man on a mission to say thank you.

Nazeem Davids with the hospital staff that help him recover from his heart condition. Images: Moeshfieka Botha

Source: Facebook

Nazeem Davids spent years battling serious heart conditions that put him in and out of the hospital’s Cardiac ICU. He arrived with 40 packed gifts for the team that pulled him through. Every nurse, every radiologist, every clerk and cleaner who had been part of his cardiac journey at the Observatory hospital received one.

His wife, Moeshfieka Botha, shared the story publicly. She described years of frightening hospital visits and moments where the outcome was anything but certain. She said there were several times when it was touch-and-go. The team at Groote Schuur, she said, is the reason Davids is standing today.

A recovery years in the making

Davids’ battle with heart disease was not a single event. It was a drawn-out fight, and multiple moments where his family had to prepare themselves for the worst. For anyone who has watched a loved one navigate the South African public health system through a serious illness, this story will be familiar. The fear, waiting, and the trust placed in doctors and nurses.

Groote Schuur Hospital has carried that kind of trust for decades. Established in 1938, it is internationally recognised as a centre of excellence in healthcare, medical training, and research. It is linked to the University of Cape Town. It is known for its trauma and internal medicine departments and draws visiting medical students and specialists from around the world.

The unsung heroes of the cardiac ward

The couple made a decision to go back and acknowledge every layer of the cardiac team. The 40 gift packs went to the nurses, the radiologists, the cath lab team, those who conducted ultrasounds, the administrative clerks, and even the cleaners.

See the full GoodThingsGuy report here:

Nazeem Davids gave gifts to everyone who was involved in his recovery journey. Image: Moeshfieka Botha

Source: Facebook

More articles involving patients

Source: Briefly News