A Gauteng MEC’s claim that some patients preferred sleeping on the floor drew criticism after a man highlighted overcrowding in hospitals

Patients often waited days in the casualty before admission, showing the harsh reality behind public healthcare struggles

The video resonated with South Africans who experienced long hospital waits and questioned policymakers’ understanding of real conditions

With overcrowding still a daily reality, this shocking claim sparked nationwide outrage and forced the public to confront hospital conditions.

A video posted by @quintisjacobs on TikTok on 8 February 2026 sparked widespread frustration after a man criticised remarks made by Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Nkomo-Ralehoko said that some patients preferred to sleep on the floor instead of hospital beds. The man in the video expressed shock, arguing that these comments showed the MEC was disconnected from the everyday reality of patients in public hospitals. He highlighted incidents where patients had to wait for days in casualty before being admitted to wards, making Nkomo-Ralehoko’s statement seem out of touch and dismissive.

The situation of overcrowding in Gauteng hospitals has been a long-standing concern. Many hospitals routinely experience delays in admitting patients, and some individuals spend entire days in the casualty under stressful conditions. The man pointed out a specific case at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, where a patient waited a full week in casualty before being admitted to a ward. Over the years, multiple media reports and personal testimonies have highlighted similar challenges, showing that the issue is far from hypothetical.

hospital overcrowding sparks outrage

The video by user @quintisjacobs resonated with South Africans who have witnessed or experienced long waits for hospital beds. Online users reflected on friends and family members who endured overcrowded wards, and many agreed that the MEC’s statement ignored the struggles of ordinary people relying on public health services. The discussion also drew attention to systemic issues in healthcare, such as staff shortages and infrastructure strain, which contribute to delays and poor patient experiences.

Responses to the video reflected a mixture of anger and disbelief. Viewers were shocked by the MEC’s claim, with most agreeing that it underestimated the difficulties faced by hospital patients. Many felt the remarks highlighted the gap between policymakers and those on the frontlines of healthcare, prompting conversations about accountability and the urgent need for better hospital management.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Happy said:

“When you are sick, you are like a baby; you’re given instructions and have to accept them.”

Shelzy said:

“This is incredibly sad. 😢💔”

Bea said:

“Moms sleep on the floor because there are no beds for them.”

Thulz said:

“Oh! I was so pissed when I saw this post.”

Featheranne said:

“I have never heard such nonsense in my life; our health care is in the toilets that you also can’t use in our government hospitals.”

Raven said:

“And just now they will say citizens don’t want water from their taps. They enjoy going to collect water from the water trucks.”

Rajoo said:

“Please, I pray that God will remove all these corrupt crooks. 😡💯”

Dave said:

“How cold is this? They are so uncaring.”

Becker said:

“Cadre illogic.”

