A new Forensic Science Laboratory was launched in KwaZulu-Natal to enhance forensic capacity and efficiency

Officials emphasised the shift towards intelligence-led policing with improved forensic evidence processing

A permanent state-owned lab is planned in Pinetown, utilising public-private partnership for funding

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Mayville laboratory will operate until September 2030. Image: IanCameron23/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL, PINETOWN - A new Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been handed over in Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal, as an interim measure to strengthen forensic capacity while a permanent facility in Pinetown is developed.

Permanent facility in Pinetown is developed

The facility brings together the Biology, Chemistry and Questioned Documents units into a single secured site, addressing longstanding challenges caused by fragmented and unsuitable infrastructure, including operations previously based in flood-prone areas. Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said the laboratory marks a shift towards intelligence-led policing, emphasising that forensic science enables investigators to rely on scientific evidence rather than circumstantial information. Deputy Minister Shela Polly Boshielo said delays in forensic processing have had a severe impact on victims’ families, including prolonged waiting periods before burials, and added that the facility aims to address these challenges.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson confirmed that plans for a permanent, state-owned forensic laboratory in Pinetown are progressing. He said the department is considering a public-private partnership model, under which a private entity would build and operate the facility before transferring ownership to the state, with government paying a monthly lease instead of a large upfront cost. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said consolidating forensic units in one location would improve coordination, command and evidence processing. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said the development reflects a move from reactive to intelligence-driven policing and responds to public demands for improved crime resolution. The Mayville laboratory will operate until September 2030 and is expected to process DNA and other forensic evidence locally, improving turnaround times while the Pinetown facility is being developed.

Deputy Minister Shela Polly Boshielo said delays in forensic processing have had a severe impact on victims’ families. Image: IanCameron23/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the new facility.

Sivenathi Masizana said:

"Where's the General?"

Toto Mlun said:

"All provinces are supposed to have forensic labs."

Nomzamo Faith Sibisi-mkatali said:

"General Mkhwanazi is now a national head of crime intelligence he will deal with this scam decisively. I trust his leadership."

Abraham McCarthy said:

"Thanks, keep doing the good work."

Werner Leppan said:

"I hope they address us on the issue we have on illegal immigrants in South Africa."

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to lead a national crime-fighting project

Briefly News also reported that the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is going to focus his attention on the rest of the country.

Mkhwanazi is expected to launch a crime-fighting initiative for every province in the country. South Africans in the comment section were jubilant, and one said Mkhwanazi was God-sent.

Source: Briefly News