The queen of gospel, Rebecca Malope, spent some quality time with her grandsons recently

The Umoya Wam hitmaker shared a cute picture of herself and her grandsons on her Instagram page

Her fans and followers complimented them and showered them with heartfelt messages

The queen of gospel Rebecca Malope spent some time with her grandkids. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's popular gospel singer and TV host, Dr Rebecca Malope, recently shared a snap of herself and her bundle of joys on her social media page.

Rebecca Malope spends some quality time with grandkids

The 55-year-old Ngibe Muhle Nami hitmaker trended on social media after an old throwback video of her singing and dancing to a pop song resurfaced online, sparking a debate among Twitter users.

Recently, the star shared a picture of herself and her grandkids spending some quality time together on her Instagram page on Sunday, 3 March 2024, and captioned it:

"Have a blessed Sunday Family - From me and my Grandsons."

See the post below:

Fans shower them with love

Shortly after the queen of gospel shared the snap on her social media page, many of her fans and followers complimented and showered them with love. See some of the comments below:

khutsiso_wa_amogelang wrote:

"My favourite human being."

khethomzimela complimented:

"Babahle abantu bathongKoko le ba Shimane ba hae."

keneilwe3908 said:

"May God bless you and may god bless your grandchildren may god bless your family happy sunday Rebecca."

mokgatlasheila101 responded:

"Happy Sunday be blessed with your family, we love you guys."

chilufyamatipa commented:

"Happy Sunday to you my Queen. May God bless you and everything that concerns you."

xolani9047 mentioned:

"Wow mom thank you...you too have a blessed day ahead we love you."

nonhlanhla5461 responded:

"Hawu beautiful family gogo tshitshi."

DJ Black Coffee and Black Motion set stage on fire with their killer dance moves in throwback video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a throwback video of DJ Black Coffee and the former Black Motion getting down on stage has gone viral on social media. The trending clip shows the Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer alongside the former band members dancing on stage.

Despite his reserved appearance, DJ Black Coffee showcases his impressive dance moves in a resurfaced video on X (formerly known as Twitter). The footage captures the star grooving on stage alongside former Black Motion members Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana and Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane, revealing a lively and spirited side of the renowned DJ.

Source: Briefly News