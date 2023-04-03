South African Gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope was recently honoured with a statue in Mpumalanga

The singer's statue was created to celebrate her contribution to the Mzansi music industry, which includes selling over 10 million album copies

Mzansi said they are extremely happy to see Rebecca being honoured and celebrated while she is still alive

Rebecca Malope is receiving the recognition she deserves for her contributions to the South African music industry. The Angingedwa hitmaker was recently honoured with a statue.

Rebecca Malope's contribution to the music industry was celebrated with a statue. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

According to the Daily Sun, Malope has been in the industry for 35 years and has released 36 albums. She has awards under her name and two honorary doctorates, but Mzansi is looking for other ways to show appreciation for the legend.

Rebecca Malope honoured with a statue

@Mfundoyakhe_S shared a video of the Rebecca statue being unveiled. Malope was also present at the ceremony and was overcome with joy and shock when she saw the wax piece resembling her.

Taking to the comments, Mfundo revealed that the statue was created to honour Rebecca's immense contribution to the music industry.

"Dr Rebecca Malope is Celebrating 35 Years in the Industry. She holds 36 albums which sold over 10 Million copies becoming the best selling musician in the country."

Mzansi says Rebecca Malope deserves the statue

Mzansi people who have seen Rebecca's music touch many lives are always happy to see her appreciated, especially after new artists recently showed no respect for her.

Peeps expressed that they are proud that the statue was created while the former Gospel Time host is still alive and active in the music industry.

@TebogoDitshego said:

"What a beautiful moment."

@Stanely_ai shared:

"This is such a beautiful gesture. Many people dream of being appreciated/celebrated and never get it or it's only done after they have passed. I'm happy she got to feel the love while still with us ❤"

@CFMusemwa posted:

"It's a lovely statue. I thought it was her literally her."

@SRampora replied:

"Kudos to those who recognised her incredible contributions to the music industry. Her gospel music works wonders in people's lives. Congratulations, Dr Rebecca Malope."

@Malose_Monene commented:

"Well deserved. She's down-to-earth, humble and has a powerful music ministry. We love you, Mama Rebecca Malope."

@Biko4Bantu wrote:

"When God Almighty says yes, nobody can say no."

@prudyeendoni added:

"This is heartwarming ❤️"

