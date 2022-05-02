South African gospel singer Rebecca Malope asked for prayers on Twitter after sharing that she was hurt and disrespected in a mysterious and cryptic message

The singer confirmed that the incident had something to do with her performance at fellow gospel singer Bucy Radebe's live recording in Sun City on Saturday

Rebecca's daughter, Nolu Malope, explained that she can't disclose what happened because it's a legal issue, but a statement will be released by 8 May

Dr Rebecca Malope took to social media to ask her fans to pray for her after something left her feeling hurt and disrespected on Saturday night.

According to the celebrated gospel singer’s post, she thought she would wake up feeling fine on Sunday morning, but that was not the case. Rebecca didn't go into details, but her daughter, Nolu Malope, explained that a statement would be released soon.

Dr Rebecca Malope was disrespected during her performance at Busi Radebe's live recording in Sun City. Image: dr_rebeccamalope/Instagram

She urged Mzansi on Twitter to pray for her heart to be mended, saying:

"I am so hurt, I've never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I thought I'd be fine this morning but I'm not OK. South Africa please pray for my heart to be mended."

Rebecca indirectly confirmed that the incident happened during her performance in Sun City on Saturday, 30 April. The singer took part in the sold-out line-up for gospel singer Bucy Radebe’s live recording at the Sun City Superbowl alongside singer Vusi Nova and pastor Jabu Hlongwane.

Broadcaster Spitch Nzawumbi posted a screengrab of a comment written by Rebecca, which has since been deleted on Instagram. In the post, Rebecca responded to Bucy Radede and said:

"I wish I had the same experience as you… In 34 years of my career, I’ve never been so disappointed and disrespected. I hope it never happens again.”

A legal issue

Speaking to Briefly News about the matter, Nolu Malope, who is Rebecca’s daughter and manager via her company Artistry Talent Management, said:

“Unfortunately we can’t comment on it at the moment because it has become a legal issue. We will release a statement before the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca's fans have reacted on social media.

@Sthembiso_RSA commented:

"Sending LOVE AND LIGHT to you Dokotela and whatever it is, God will heal your heart ❤️❤️❤️"

@Lindaferns said:

"You’re an educated woman FCOL! you only get hurt when you have expectations. So get over yourself and your ego expecting everyone to have respect for you! Live your life with humility."

@BuhleMahlangu14 asked:

"Is it about that tweet bathi someone went to Konka as you??"

@BonganiDlomo21 added:

"Sithini masithandaza mama? Asinawo ama details nje!"

@Limpoi17 wrote:

"You very strong Dr, don’t allow anything put you down ❤️❤️❤️ Your music and voice have healed lot of us❤️❤️❤️"

