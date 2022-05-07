Popular South African media personality and reality television star Mome Mahlangu says she is happy to see Zola 7 getting back on his feet

The star posted a sweet video alongside the legendary Kwaito hitmaker on her Instagram page and shared that she took the footage while visiting his house in Soweto

Mahlangu also emphasised the importance of visiting and checking up on peers during their hard times

Mome Mahlangu is glad that Mzansi Kwaito legend Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini is back in the spotlight after a long hiatus due to ill health.

Mome Mahlangu has shared a sweet video she took while visiting Zola 7 at his house last year. Image: @mrsmome.m and @jamazola7

Zola made headlines a few months ago when he took to social media to ask for financial assistance from fellow industry colleagues and his fans and followers.

According to TimesLIVE, the reality television star and fitness enthusiast headed to Instagram to share that she was happy to see Zola 7 take the road to recovery. Per the publication, Mahlangu took the video while she was visiting Zola 7 at his home in Soweto. She wrote:

"I respect people’s lives. I kept this footage since last year august for him to be comfortable in public. We went to visit u majola ka jama to try and convince him to stand up and fight for his life, it’s almost a year, and I’m happy to see him out there and gradually healing."

The star urged South Africans to keep the Lwandle hitmaker in their prayers. She also called on those who can assist financially to do so. She added:

"Let’s keep praying for his wellness. For those who still want to send anything to him, check out his page @jamazola7 and send what you can as he continues to fight through."

