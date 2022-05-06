SK Khoza has rubbished reports that he is in a new relationship weeks after his viral videos that caused a stir on social media

A video showing former The Queen actor cuddling and getting cosy with a woman identified as Michelle Selekane has surfaced on social media

Media reports suggested that the two are currently dating, but Khoza said he is currently not in a relationship but is on a spiritual journey

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza has debunked claims that he is currently dating someone new. The actor who charted social media a few weeks ago for his disturbing video was spotted getting cosy with a beautiful lady.

Former 'The Queen' actor SK Khoza has debunked claims that he is in a romantic relationship with a mysterious woman. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Following his dramatic episodes, the actor has resurfaced on social media, getting cosy and cuddling with a beautiful lady.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula identified the lady as Michelle Selekane. According to him, Khoza and the lady are in a romantic relationship. He posted the video on his Twitter page and wrote:

"Meet SK Khoza's new girlfriend Michelle Selekane."

The steamy video got peeps talking. Many said the actor should stay away from social media and avoid drama after the viral videos.

@NdlovuIssac added:

"It will end in beatings; I don't know why girls keep falling in love with certified women beaters."

@EdibleBloke wrote:

"SK still looks unwell. He needs to take some time off ahambe aye ekhaya ayophola and abuyise nengcondo. Lento ye phuma-ngena is gonna wear him out."

However, the actor has rubbished the claims stating that he is currently focusing on his spiritual healing, TimesLIVE reports. The actor told the publication that he is just friends with the lady in the video. He said:

"I am not in a relationship with anyone, but she is a beautiful woman inside and out who I love and care about. I'm not allowed to have intercourse or be in relations with women because it doesn't go with what I'm doing right now."

