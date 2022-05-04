Popular Mzansi rapper K.O has taken to social media to rubbish allegations that he is in a romantic relationship with singer Shekhinah

This comes after popular controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged that the two celebs were spotted cuddling at Altitude Beach in Joburg

The Mhlobo Wami hitmaker however set the record straight claiming the rumour was a complete lie and he only met the Shekhinah for the first time

K.O has set the record that he is dating Shekhinah straight. The rapper headed online to respond to a Twitter post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Musa Khawula who is gaining traction for sharing juicy deets about local celebrities was the first to report that the two celebrities were spotted getting cosy at Altitude Beach.

According to IOL, Musa tweeted that K.O and Shekhinah looked like they were dating and even asked some of his fans who were at the venue to do the Devil's work and sneak some pics. He wrote:

"LIVE UPDATE: Shekhinah and K.O are currently at Altitude Beach and are cosy. It seems like they are dating. If you are there sneak a pic."

Mr Cashtime has however set the record straight in a tweet, TimesLIVE reports. The rapper fumed at the controversial blogger for using his platform to peddle lies. He tweeted:

"Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day."

