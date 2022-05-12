YoungstaSA shared a moving post celebrating Riky Rick and unveiled the music video for his tribute song to Riky, Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh

Black Coffee remembered the late rapper with a photo memory of him and Riky, including a heart emoji

Fans commented on the posts by expressing their grief for Riky Rick and praised the tribute by YoungstaSA

Almost a month since the passing of Riky Rick (Rickhado Makhado), Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) and YoungstaCPT (Riyadh Roberts) took to social media to pay homage to the late rapper.

Black Coffee and YoungstaCPT honoured Riky Rick online. Youngsta shared a clip of the 'Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh' video. Images: Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images, @youngstacpt/Instagram

YoungstaCPT penned a heartwarming post on social media thanking the late rapper for his contribution to music. The post included a clip of the music video for his latest single, Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh, which includes rare footage of the young rapper with Riky.

Black Coffee also took to Twitter to share a photo memory of him and Riky with a heart emoji.

According to a report by TshisaLive, while speaking at Riky's memorial service, he recalled a time when the late rapper reached out to him.

“In November, after a night out with Riky and some friends, early in the morning I woke up and got a message from Riky. He was like ‘OG, sorry to do this to you, but I need to talk to you. I’m going through so much. I don’t want to let people down, can we please meet?’ I was like, this guy, last night he was the life of the party and I didn’t see anything ... and I was like, 'OK cool, let’s meet'.”

Fans are also still reeling from the sudden passing of the rapper. Many commented by sharing their stories of grief.

@SegadimaneG replied:

"I got so excited, I thought this picture was recent... then I realised it couldn't be."

@MathuDube added:

"Ooh man just yesterday my son was singing stay shining and asking me if I think Ricky is at peace now♥️"

Many also took to social media to praise the tribute song and music video by YoungstaCPT. The fans were particularly moved by the lyrics of the song which serve as a love letter to Riky.

Tshepo Van Mohammed @VanDerMohammed wrote:

"We don't quite appreciate our own as we should, Youngsta CPT penmanship and storytelling is the most elite rn. RIP Riky the legend."

@ZienaLove also tweeted:

"This music video is just so amazing and very authentic. Watched the music video, so many times already. The lyrics of this tribute, you feel it, you feel the emotions. Masterpiece."

Riky Rick's mother celebrates his life with a special memorial

Briefly News recently reported that Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo embarked on a mountain-climbing expedition to Mount Everest in memory of her late son. Zondo carried some of Riky's memorabilia which she left on Mt Everest.

