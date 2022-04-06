Late rapper Riky Rick's mother is still coming to terms with her son's untimely passing in February

Louisa Zondo, who has been sharing her journey to Mount Everest with her fans and followers, said she took the trip to clear her head

Taking to her social media pages, the mourning mother explained the significance of the items she laid at the memorial

Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo dedicated her trip to Mt Everest to her late son. Louisa has been sharing pictures and videos of her trek to the base camp.

Riky Rick’s carried some significant items to set up a memorial for her late son. Image: @LouisaZondo

In her previous post, the mourning mother, who is still reeling from the death of her son on 23 February, said she decided to take on the expedition a month after her son's passing.

According to TimesLIVE, Zondo paid an emotional tribute to her Riky. She revealed that she set up a memorial with some valuable items at the base camp in a lengthy Facebook post. She wrote:

"Your beloved wife, Bianca, and children - Jordan and Maik - had sent me off with a few memorabilia. I lay out a “Riky Rick…We Multiply” tee-shirt on the rock. Above it was a chain containing: (a) medallion of St Michael - the archangel who among other virtues helps us in our hour of death - as a symbolic representation of Bianca and the kids’ prayers; (b) a St Christopher medallion representing my travel prayers for all of us; and (c) a medallion with a “MaRiky” engraving."

