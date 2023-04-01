The MetroFm released its list of nominees for this year's music awards, and AKA is leading the pack

The slain rapper got six nominations for the 17th Metro FM Awards, including Best Hip-Hop Artist

Nadia Nakai reacted to the news on Instagram and congratulated her late boyfriend with a sweet post

AKA stands a chance to win six awards at the 2023 MetroFM Music Awards (MMA) posthumously.

The radio station selected the nominees from 900 entries from independent artists and record labels and announced on March 30, reported TimeLIVE.

AKA got acknowledged for his Lemons song on the Mass Country album, released after the rapper was killed.

According to News24, cliched nominations for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male, Best Collaboration Song, Artist of the Year, and Best Music Video.

Nadia Nakai congratulates AKA on his Metro FM Music Awards nominations

Nadia Nakai repped her departed boyfriend hard on social media and posted a poster showing the categories AKA got nods for. Bragga quoted lyrics from AKA's song Army"

"'Everyone that wrote me off, gon’ eat sh*t for breakfast!' Congratulations baby!"

Reactions to AKA getting recognised posthumously

Lukwesa Mwape mentioned:

"Nadia nakai is now singing AKA's songs during her gigs, I won't be surprised if Uncle Tonny becomes her manager."

Nhlanhla Mnisi posted:

"And probably he will win all six because these awards play on sympathy as they did with all the departed."

Mduduzi Ngidi wrote:

"Sadly people love us when we are gone."

Elias Pisan added:

"At this moment the only thing I wanna hear about AkA is that his killers are behind bars only."

Malusi Khumalo commented:

"Yeezy was right. People never get their flowers while they can still smell them."

