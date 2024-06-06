“Check Locally First”: Woman Finds Glass Items Cheaper Than on Shein

A woman shared that she found drinking glasses sold on Shein for a cheaper price at a local store

The woman told South Africans that before they rush to the popular online store, they should first check locally

People stated that they found Shein expensive despite it being known for its discounts and deals

A woman advised people to shop locally after finding glass items cheaper than Shein. Images: @leratoncube92

Source: TikTok

A local woman found drinking glasses cheaper than what was seen on Shein.

Taking to her TikTok account, @leratoncube92 showed social media users a drinking rib glass she bought for R39 and a different design for the same price.

The woman did not disclose where she purchased the items in her video. However, she mentioned in her comments that they were from Trends Day to Day in Pretoria.

The TikTok video then shows the exact glasses on Shein, both described as a "high borosilicate glass cloud-shaped cup" for various uses. The popular website's price was R79.

In her caption, the TikTokker advised internet users:

"Before you rush to Shein, check locally first. You might be pleasantly surprised."

Watch @leratoncube92's comparison video below:

Online community members react to the bargain

While the video garnered thousands of views, not many took to the comment section, but those who entered did not shy away from sharing their thoughts on the comparison between the two products.

@baesimzbeauty told netizens:

"I find Shein so expensive compared to South African prices."

@leratoncube92 responded:

"100% agree. In most cases, it's not worth it unless what I'm looking for is not available locally."

@thatndebelebeaut, who is also not a fan of Shein, said:

"That’s why I will never order from there. Anything I want, I get from the shops."

@lihle.mbuyazi advised people:

"Never buy glasses from Shein. They are expensive."

The online fast-fashion retail store is mainly known for its deals and affordability of trending products. Hence, people rush to the platform to get the latest and greatest. This, and the comments above, could explain why @leratoncube92 advised people to check and support their local stores first.

Woman reviews Shein's blonde human hair wig

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a woman who reviewed a blonde human hair wig she bought from Shein.

Content creator Tasneem Morgan, who often shows off her wigs on her account (@morgantasneem), showed people what she bought from the popular online retail company. Hundreds of TikTokkers shared in Tasneem's comment section that they loved what they saw after she posted the results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News