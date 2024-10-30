A South African gent was not pleased with his high school graduation results and decided to upgrade her grades

The chap sank into deep depression after doing even worse than he did on his first attempt

Social media laughed at the man's misfortune and participated in a thread of 302 comments

The last high school exams are the most nerve-wracking because they can determine one's future.

Mzansi trolled an overachiever after failing matric. Image: @makumbheni7

One pupil was displeased with his performance and signed up to rewrite the tests.

Man fails matric after bachelor's pass

After receiving his last high school results, an overachiever was unimpressed with his performance. The chap thought to rewrite the tests to increase his score, but he did worse than he had previously done.

The qualification is powerful enough to open great doors for a scholar serious about continuing their studies. He failed his matric after bagging a bachelor's pass the first time:

"My life didn't end after repeating grade 12 with a bachelor's and came back with a total fail."

Mzansi reacts to overachiever failing matric exam

Social media users were dusted by the guy's silly move and commented:

@TM_ was confused:

"After passing with a bachelor's, you wanted to pass a degree?"

@Dzunani asked:

"Can you still use the old results?"

@Nhlo_Mabongi was dusted:

"I didn't mean to laugh."

@Young Messiah commented:

"Upgrading is just a waste of time."

@😘🥰😍shared:

"My daughter wanted to go back to school, but she got a diploma, and I asked her what would happen if she came home with a total fail."

@Bakza57 explained:

"I had a bachelor with 29 Aps. I went back to school, and I have 36 Aps now. I am at varsity. If you know you are repeating matric, you must work hard."

@Lady Leighbow remembered the trauma:

"That mini heart attack you got after seeing the results."

Achievers disappointed with life after matric

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok opened a portal for former high school overachievers to share where they are now. Nompendulo Mathebula received a thread of over 700 comments from the A students who have lost their groove.

The ego-bruised adults shared their stories under the TikTok post that generated over 165K views.

