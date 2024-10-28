A woman on TikTok opened a portal for former high school overachievers to share where they are now

Nompendulo Mathebula opened up old wounds when she posed a question to former high school overachievers.

The lady asked them about their current lives and whether or not they turned out successful.

SA high school overachievers share stories

High school overachievers made the rest of their classmates believe that their work ethic and intelligence would open the heaviest doors in the world for them. Although this might have been a promising idea because of their impressive grades, life is not always a linear journey.

A curious South African lady, Nompendulo Mathebula, posed a question to former high school overachievers in her now-viral TikTok post:

"High school overachievers, are you happy with how your life turned out?"

Mzansi reacts to overachievers' life after matric

The former A students participated in a thread where they told their stories:

@noziphodube91 was disappointed when she realised the brutality of reality:

"No, I am not; I can't seem to accept that my brain is no longer working the way it used to in high school. Varsity has made me realize that I'm not really smart; I am below average."

@anelebriegumboe felt depressed about being unemployed even after graduating from university:

"No. I finished my LLB with good grades, but I'm still unemployed. People actually laugh at me and say I wasted my time! I'm still staying with my mum at the age of 28."

@Amanda Madlala has been doing well since high school:

"I am happy I went to university and completed it in record time with a full bursary. I went to work overseas as a teacher, helped my parents renovate their house, and built my house with cash."

@Sisanda S had no choice but to be excellent in school:

"I came from a poor background, and being a top achiever was my only option for education, and today, I am in the medical field. All my siblings are now educated and leaders in their fields. Poverty is broken."

@Guy from 1985 shared that her social anxiety is her biggest downfall:

"No. I can achieve academically, but I'm not good with people at all. I have severe anxiety and panic attacks. Unable to pass an interview due to it. Unemployed graduate at 38."

@Nomthandzo_L had to pull up their socks after their unforgiving first attempt in uni:

"I was in the top 5 back in high school. I relaxed in varsity, and the course showed me flames. On 2nd degree, I came back stronger and bagged a cumlaude. Now, I'm planning on studying medicine."

@love.light. love'creati.." signi ,managed to pick themselves up after a brutal season:

"I failed my first year so badly at Wits that led to academic exclusion. I was a Math Top achiever to, not qualifying to write math. I am in the SA Navy now, serving my country."

