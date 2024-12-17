This festive season, people are thinking of quick ways to make money and have a jolly good time with all that they can buy

One chap had to fight his intrusive thoughts after his mates trusted him with 13 of their expensive iOS devices

Social media users were floored by his dirty mind and roasted him in a thread of 29K comments

Steve Jobs’ great invention of Apple still lives on after his death and has generated an enormous amount of money over the years.

One guy floored the internet with his mischievous plan. Image: @pluto_fx

The iOS device is everyone’s favourite and dream smartphone with cool features upgraded regularly.

Gent fights thoughts of running away with 13 iPhones

The iPhone not only takes incredible photos but is also a symbol of great status in society. A chap who went to his friends’ soccer practice was in charge of watching over his mates’ 13 iPhones.

He had to fight his dirty, intrusive thoughts as he attempted to make a run for it. The clip floored social media users and generated over 21.5 million views.

Gent thinks of quick way to make money this festive

Social media users were floored by the gent’s clip and commented:

@Angela S tried to persuade him to carry out his plan:

“You are holding a car.”

@OnkutlwileMaleka8󱢏 hyped the guy up:

“Bro, you’re holding 400k.”

@Sugar berry 🍓 tipped the guy on how to get away successfully:

“Make sure you lock that gate first.”

@favour favoured the chap's intrusive thoughts:

“Your future is in your hands.”

@𝐥𝐧𝐝.𝐚𝐚𝐚 tried to get in his head:

“You can start a new life!”

@tabby keffa asked a silly question about his mischievous plan:

“Why are you ignoring the voice of the Lord?”

@Kyle💱 assured the gent that its in him to do it:

“The voice inside is who you are.”

