South Africans are looking forward to finishing this year strong and hope to have a prosperous 2025 by chasing all that they want

A lady on TikTok shared moving words to all fearful big dreamers to take action and live their desired lives

Vision boards are one of the many ways to manifest and make your dreams a reality in the upcoming year

Some of the most successful artists have shared their gruesome stories of overcoming fear.

Mzansi was thankful to a lady who motivated fearful big dreamers. Image: @kungawo.gwayi

Source: TikTok

A lot of TEDTalks also discuss how your dream life lies in the shadows of fear and that you need to get over it to get to the treasure.

Lady shares motivational words with fearful dreamers

Procrastination and fear are normal feelings that come with strong desires. One could overthink their plans to the point where they scare them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady on TikTok shared moving words that could get every big dreamer who’s held back by fear to take charge of their lives and turn their dreams into reality. She said:

“You have big dreams, right? You mustn’t be scared of taking risks. Find yourself multiple times and rebrand. Let go of the fear. Take a chance on yourself. You may not have everything that you think you need; shift anyway, leap anyway. What you need for the next step will appear.”

Watch the video below:

Top reasons to create vision boards to help you prosper

Vision boards serve as a guide to how you want your year or any journey to go. Although things and plans might change along the way, you at least have an idea of the kind of path you desire.

Indian Express wrote an article on the top reasons to create a vision board for the new year. Visualisation helps one focus and follow through with goals.

SA reacts to motivating words for big dreamers in 2025

Mzansi was grateful to the young lady and commented:

@Tlouentle wrote:

“If we’re not taking risks, then what are we doing?”

@The Popi Show | Travel 📺 🌍 shared:

“Thanks, ladies!”

@BEXX | CONTENT CREATOR commented:

“I know that’s right. I hear it.”

@OSHUN | Tetelo Yzelle loved the advice:

“This is my sign; thank you, love.”

@s admitted:

“This was so needed!”

@Big. Man. Sips commented:

“Do it afraid.”

3 more motivating stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News