A father to a teen was arrested after he nearly killed his son with his gun, which revealed other skeletons in the closet

Authorities in Mpumalanga are investigating the gun incident where the teenager was injured by his father

South Africans commented on the consequences that the father is facing before the law after the shooting

MPUMALANGA - A man was involved in a shooting is feeling the wrath of the law. SAPS authorities recently took the man in for his crimes.

A Mpumalanga dad shot his teen son and got arrested by SAPS. Image: RyanJLane / Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The unfortunate incident led to an investigation into his firearm. Online users chimed in after seeing details about the gun.

Man almost kills son with gun

A man in Mpumalanga was cleaning his gun when the worst happened with his 18-year-old son. According to Sowetan Live, he is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Spokesperson for SAPS Brig Selvy Mohlala explained the investigation of how the 18-year-old got shot. His 41-year-old father turned out to be an unlawful owner of a 9 mm pistol.

What will happen to Mpumalanga dad who shot son?

The father is due to appear at White River Magistrate Court on 8 January 2024. Authorities will also test the firearm to check whether it was connected.

SA discusses dad's attempted murder charge

Online users were disturbed by the story. Peeps did not feel sorry for the dad and criticised him for having the gun.

Mmoye Enuel wrote:

"Idiot nearly took a young man's life firearms are dangerous that's why you need training and license to handle it I hope the law must deal with him accordingly."

Franklin Fisher added

"Only you and your family will deal with this forever."

KZN teen dies in accidental shooting

Briefly News previously reported that a 14-year-old boy has tragically died after the firearm he and his friend were playing with was accidentally fired on Monday afternoon, 8 May.

Emergency medical personnel from IPPSS Medical Rescue were called to a shooting in the Stanger area. Medics found that the boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared dead on the scene.

The friend luckily sustained no injuries in the shocking accidental shooting. The firearm is said to have belonged to one of the boys' relatives.

Source: Briefly News