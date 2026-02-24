The United States' new Ambassador to South Africa, L. Brent Bozell III, delivered a message expressing his excitement for working with South Africa

Bozell III presented his credentials to Pretoria on 23 February 2026 to begin his tenure as the Ambassador, following his nomination

South Africans roasted him and jokingly shared tips on how to survive in Mzansi, while others welcomed him to the country

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Brent Bozell shared a message of appreciation to South Africans. Image: @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The United States' Ambassador, L. Brent Bozell III, said on 24 February 2026 that he was looking forward to having a fruitful relationship with South Africa. Netizens responded with humorous survival tips for living in Mzansi.

The U.S Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa posted a video of Bozell III's message on its @USAmbRSA X account. Bozell III is seated with his wife, Normal Bozell. He introduced himself and said that it was an honor of a lifetime to represent the United States as an ambassador to South Africa. Norma added that she was excited for the opportunity to get to know the communities that make the country extraordinary.

Bozell forecasts a great relationship with SA

Bozell said that his journey has been shaped by a profound love of family and a belief in the US's purpose in the world. He said when the US leads with clarity, principle, innovation, and optimism, the nation creates conditions for others to rise as well. He added that when American exceptionalism advances South African exceptionalism, diplomacy triumphs.

"I aim to build a partnership that elevates our shared values, strengthens the ties between our people's and turns possibility into progress. I look forward to working with South African leaders, innovators, and communities to amplify what is best in both our nations, our resilience, our creativity, and our spirit of opportunity," he said.

Brent Bozell said he is ready to work with South Africa. Image: @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

Bozell, who arrived in February less than a week before, pointed out that more than 500 American companies have invested in South Africa and remarked that thousands of Americans live and work here. He said the US and South stand on a moment of promise where cooperation can unlock growth, stability, and expanded opportunity.

Watch the full video on X here:

South Africans roast Bozell

Bozell was treated to a South African roast session in the comments, which was flavored with humorous words of advice.

Art said:

"Welcome, sir! We're glad to have you. Please invest in a water purifier, gun, bulletproof vest, and generator. It's the default starter kit for living in South Africa."

Mamela Mfondini was not a fan.

"The only ambassador we love, adore, and recognize is the German Ambassador."

Johnwickwamams pointed out:

"I want to say welcome to SA, but I know you have been given one or two mandates that undermine the sovereignty of this beautiful and peaceful country."

Seed joked:

"Don't indulge in Klippies and Cola or you'll see yourself singing De La Rey."

Wothi Lokothwayo asked:

"But what about the genocide? How are you going to survive that?"

Kolo Mashala said:

"We wish you well, Ambassador. In six months, please report back through your communication channels if indeed there is a white genocide or a policing problem in South Africa."

EFF rejects Bozell nomination

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the nomination of Bozell as the US ambassador. The party spoke in 2025 after the US government nominated him to replace Reuben Brigerty.

The Red Berets accused Bozell of being a race-baiting politician whose nomination was a calculated act of aggression and a declaration of war against South Africa. The party alleged that Bozell championed causes that aligned with white supremacy.

Source: Briefly News