The Department of International Relations received the United States’ new Ambassador, L. Brent Bozell III

United States President Donald Trump appointed Bozell III as the ambassador after he won the United States elections

South Africans weighed in on Bozell III in the country and questioned his views on race relations in the country

DIRCO Deputy Director-General Clayson Monyela received L. Brent Bozell III's credentials. Image: @DIRCO_ZA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The United States’ Ambassador to South Africa, L. Brent Bozell III, presented his credentials to Pretoria on 23 February 2026 to begin his work as the US Ambassador.

The Department’s Deputy Director General, Clayson Monyela, shared a tweet from DIRCO on his @ClaysonMonyela X account on 23 February 2026, welcoming Bozell III to the country. The Department praised the arrival and said it marks a fresh chapter in the two countries’ long-standing partnership.

View the X post here:

When did Bozell III arrive in South Africa?

Bozell III arrived in South Africa on 17 February to present his credentials after the United States Senate confirmed his nomination, which came as diplomatic tensions between the two countries continued to remain tense over the Trump administration’s criticism of South Africa. The Trump administration has accused Pretoria of enacting a white genocide against farmers and expropriating their land without compensation.

His nomination did not come without resistance or opposition. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the government to reject his credentials. The party said in a statement released on 26 March 2025 that Bozell III championed causes that aligned with white supremacy. The party accused him of being a conservative ideologue and a fierce defender of right-wing extremism. It denounced the nomination as a calculated act of aggression and blatant declaration of war against the country.

L. Brent Bozell III is ready to assume responsibilities as the US Ambassador. Image: @DIRCO_ZA

Source: Twitter

South Africans react

Netizens' reactions ranged from welcoming Bozell III to the country to humorously asking that he behave.

Pholoso Makhafola said:

“Let’s hope he is going to behave. As soon as he starts attending meetings with AfriForum, send him home.”

The Bantu Guy pointed out:

“He needs to keep in mind that he’s a guest and take lessons from what happened with the Israeli Diplomat. If the situation arises, he will be treated in the same manner as the Israeli Charge D’Affaires was treated.”

Thabo Ab-M joked:

“That one is heading to persona non grata status. He looks like a problem.”

Inkosi_Gwadlagwadla said:

“We welcome His Excellency onto our shores.”

Vincy observed:

“Doing right by giving him a warm welcome and letting it be up to him if he decides to disrespect us and be sent home.”

Gertrude Makhafola remarked:

“The way diplomacy demands composure and protocol. I’m happy this is not my job.”

Anti-Apartheid Movement opposes Bozell III’s nomination

