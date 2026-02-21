ActionSA has officially elected its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections

Herman Mashaba was previously the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg from 22 August 2016 to 27 November 2019

The ActionSA president emphasised what needed to change in order for the City of Gold to return to its former glory

Herman Mashaba has been elected as ActionSA's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. Image: @Action4SA

GAUTENG – Herman Mashaba has been elected as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba, who served as the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg from 22 August 2016 to 27 November 2019, was announced as the mayoral candidate on 21 February 2026 in Soweto. The ActionSA put his name in the hat to be the candidate, citing his previous successes as mayor.

Johannesburg is in a fight for its future

During his speech after being announced as the mayoral candidate, Mashaba said Johannesburg was in a fight for its future. The ActionSA president said he was stepping back in the ring because the city needs a fighter who knows how to win.

Mashaba said that the fight would be against corruption, incompetence, lawlessness, and the decline of the city.

"We are here to declare war” he emphatically stated.

Mashaba continued that his campaign would be one of action and delivery, saying that for South African to win, Johannesburg needed to work.

“This city is not broken beyond repair, but it’s only through action that it can be fixed,” Mashaba said.

