Political analyst Natasha Marrian stated that President Ramaphosa has governed through sustained turbulence

Ramaphosa is serving his final term as ANC president, and the party will elect a successor next year

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is reportedly widely viewed as the frontrunner for the ANC presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest State of the Nation Address (SONA) reportedly signalled a shift in tone and tempo, suggesting a leader asserting firmer control in the final stretch of his tenure.

Ramaphosa governed through sustained turbulence

Critics argued that the address came years too late and that the urgency on display should have defined his presidency from 2019. According to Business Day, he framed the speech around deepening institutional reform across the state. He pointed to overhauling the criminal justice system and stabilising water boards. He conceded there are no quick fixes for entrenched crises. He also set out clearer priorities than in previous years.

Political analyst Natasha Marrian stated that Ramaphosa has governed through sustained turbulence. She said that the president inherited a state hollowed out by corruption and faced a prolonged energy crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest, pressure from US President Donald Trump and the emergence of former president Jacob Zuma's MK party. Ramaphosa also had to steer the ANC through its first national electoral loss and into a coalition government. Marrian said that his allies argued that the reform drive is now gaining traction.

They cite improved macroeconomic credibility, sustained fiscal discipline, a shift to a lower inflation target and the relative stability of the government of national unity. Ramaphosa is serving his final term as ANC president. The party will elect a successor next year. Historically, ANC incumbents have weakened ahead of succession conferences as factions realign.

Mashatile viewed as frontrunner

Zuma's final phase illustrates the risk. In 2016, a year before the ANC chose a new leader, his presidency faced legal and political crises. His legal team conceded he should repay state funds spent on upgrades to his Nkandla residence. Months earlier, his appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister had rattled markets and party structures. In 2006, former president Thabo Mbeki delivered his SONA as internal support consolidated around Zuma. Both Mbeki and Zuma began with strong mandates but were ultimately removed after losing control of party leadership dynamics.

Marrian noted that Ramaphosa's ascent differed. He secured the ANC presidency narrowly at Nasrec in 2017 after late-stage provincial dealmaking shifted the balance in his favour. Removing a sitting president pursuing reforms that show early results could deepen instability. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is widely viewed as the frontrunner. Other names, including Fikile Mbalula, Thoko Didiza and Patrice Motsepe, circulate but lack visible momentum.

The ANC faces municipal elections while grappling with internal uncertainty. Weak service delivery at the local level places pressure on national leadership to demonstrate progress. Ramaphosa's reform narrative may become the party's central campaign asset. She added that if he sustains decisive implementation and avoids factional paralysis, Ramaphosa could become the first ANC president to complete two full terms without recall.

