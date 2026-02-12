An American, Kenyata Whitley, was surprised by South Africa's non-acceptance of US dollars for transactions

An American woman named Kenyata Whitley was shocked to discover that South Africa doesn't use the US dollar during the exchange of goods and services. South Africans, of course, sounded off in the comments.

Kenyata, who moved from the United States to South Africa with her children, shared a snippet of her YouTube video (Things No One Warned Me About Living in South Africa (In a Good Way)) on Instagram on 10 February 2026. Before stating that the US dollar doesn't have much power in the country she now calls home, the traveller commented:

"In most countries you go to, the USD is a currency that is widely used. Here, I haven't been able to use a dollar yet. So that was definitely different for me."

She added in her caption:

"Apparently, it’s illegal to exchange USD (currency) for goods and services here. Basically, they don’t want our cash. Visa/Mastercard are welcome, though!"

According to Western Union, the South African rand is the only currency widely accepted in South Africa.

South Africans talk about the currencies

Social media users, most coming from South Africa, hopped into the comment section to express their thoughts about Kenyata's realisation.

@earthangeldiva_sa shared their opinion:

"Yes, the USD is useless in SA because it’s a hassle to exchange it for ZAR."

@tshepisoxaba added under the post:

"As South Africans, we love what we have, and when it comes to our currency notes, we don't compromise."

@lavida_nola said to the public:

"I feel like countries with weak currencies or shaky economies are the ones that accept USD. But in SA, we use our own currency."

@tjduplessis remarked with a laugh:

"Why would South Africa accept USD when we have our own stable currency? It’s like going to the US and being annoyed I can’t pay in ZAR."

@champ_phiri advised Kenyata:

"Just go exchange it at a bank or something. Our currency still works well."

