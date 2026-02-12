10-Year-old Xiniah Lewin gears up to represent South Africa in a dance competition in New York

Her mother, Chantal, launched a campaign to raise funds for travel expenses and support

Dance became a pathway for Xiniah's self-expression and confidence after overcoming early learning challenges

Xiniah Lewin hopes to represent South Africa at a competition in New York. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Xiniah Lewin, a 10-year-old from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, is getting ready to represent South Africa on a global stage, showcasing her dancing talents in New York. While the opportunity is a major milestone, Xiniah's mother, Chantal Lewin, hopes that money doesn't block her daughter's chance of achieving her dreams.

Last year, Xiniah joined First Step Dance School and shortly entered the Show Your Talent competition, securing her place to perform in the Big Apple. Chantal launched a BackaBuddy campaign with a target of R120 000 to help cover Xiniah's travel, accommodation, and competition-related costs. However, the single mother may need R195 000 to fund her own travel expenses to ensure her daughter's safety.

"The financial weight is heavy. I'll cut every cost if it means being there for her. My only priority is standing by her side. She has already done the hard work. I don't want money to be the thing that stops her now."

Xiniah and her mother, Chantal. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Chantal added that it wasn't just about a competition, but it was also about recognising her daughter's efforts and giving her the chance to stand confidently in who she is. During Xiniah's early school years, the little dancer's twin sister thrived, while she experienced persistent learning challenges that were not immediately understood. Xiniah's eyesight difficulties were finally identified and corrected, allowing her to regain her confidence.

With that clarity, dance became a place of safety and self-expression.

The proud mom said:

"When she dances, the world stops feeling overwhelming. On that floor, she isn't defined by struggle. She's focused, strong, and completely in control."

3 Other stories about dancing kids

In another article, Briefly News reported on a video of a White boy performing the traditional Indlamu dance alongside his friends.

reported on a video of a White boy performing the traditional Indlamu dance alongside his friends. A South African child influencer shared how he came up with the choreography for a popular Kendrick Lamar banger.

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared an adorable clip of their son dancing to one of his father's hit songs.

Source: Briefly News