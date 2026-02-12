“The Financial Weight Is Heavy”: Young Dancer’s Mom Needs Help Getting Her to New York Competition
- 10-Year-old Xiniah Lewin gears up to represent South Africa in a dance competition in New York
- Her mother, Chantal, launched a campaign to raise funds for travel expenses and support
- Dance became a pathway for Xiniah's self-expression and confidence after overcoming early learning challenges
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Xiniah Lewin, a 10-year-old from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, is getting ready to represent South Africa on a global stage, showcasing her dancing talents in New York. While the opportunity is a major milestone, Xiniah's mother, Chantal Lewin, hopes that money doesn't block her daughter's chance of achieving her dreams.
Last year, Xiniah joined First Step Dance School and shortly entered the Show Your Talent competition, securing her place to perform in the Big Apple. Chantal launched a BackaBuddy campaign with a target of R120 000 to help cover Xiniah's travel, accommodation, and competition-related costs. However, the single mother may need R195 000 to fund her own travel expenses to ensure her daughter's safety.
"The financial weight is heavy. I'll cut every cost if it means being there for her. My only priority is standing by her side. She has already done the hard work. I don't want money to be the thing that stops her now."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Chantal added that it wasn't just about a competition, but it was also about recognising her daughter's efforts and giving her the chance to stand confidently in who she is. During Xiniah's early school years, the little dancer's twin sister thrived, while she experienced persistent learning challenges that were not immediately understood. Xiniah's eyesight difficulties were finally identified and corrected, allowing her to regain her confidence.
With that clarity, dance became a place of safety and self-expression.
The proud mom said:
"When she dances, the world stops feeling overwhelming. On that floor, she isn't defined by struggle. She's focused, strong, and completely in control."
3 Other stories about dancing kids
- In another article, Briefly News reported on a video of a White boy performing the traditional Indlamu dance alongside his friends.
- A South African child influencer shared how he came up with the choreography for a popular Kendrick Lamar banger.
- Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared an adorable clip of their son dancing to one of his father's hit songs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za