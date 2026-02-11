A video of a white boy performing the traditional Indlamu dance alongside his friends went viral on Reddit

The young man executed all the moves perfectly in sync with the group, stamping feet and lifting arms

South Africans praised the moment as proof that culture isn't divided by colour but shared by those who show up with respect

A man looking at his phone on the left, and teens doing a Zulu dance on the right. Images: r/southafrica/ and wayhomestudio/Freepik

Source: UGC

A video shared on Reddit's South Africa page had people celebrating unity through culture. The post was shared on 9 February 2026 with a caption that captured the spirit perfectly:

"A young white boy moves in rhythm with his friends, feet striking the same ground, heart keeping the same time. In this dance, no one is a guest. No one is other. Culture isn't divided by colour, it's shared by those who show up with respect."

The video originally came from the Instagram page @nhlakamdlalose, which shares content of children and teens performing Zulu dances. Several boys were doing the traditional Indlamu dance together. Among them was a white boy who wasn't just participating; he was nailing every move. He lifted his arms, bent down, and stamped his feet in perfect sync with the others. The choreography was tight, and he belonged there.

The Indlamu is the most recognised Zulu dance. According to experts at Eshowe, it's from war dances performed by warriors. This dance hasn't been touched by Western influence because it's seen as a touchstone of Zulu identity.

The young boy in the video wasn't excluded or treated differently. He was fully accepted as part of the group, moving with the same energy and precision as everyone else.

Watch the Reddit clip here.

South Africans celebrate cultural unity

Reddit users were moved by the video and shared their thoughts on user @/r/southafrica's post:

@notgoodthough shared:

"Growing up in eSwatini (Swaziland at the time), it was compulsory to do dances like this for school, in full Swati regalia. Though I was significantly worse than this young man."

@p1neapplehead said:

"So cool to see. Yes, South Africa has many cultures, but we also all share one common culture: South African culture!"

@ruperthermano wrote:

"Culture is historical, not biological. It is learned..."

@obarak123 questioned:

"To quote something I've heard a lot of times in this sub when talking about redress, 'Apartheid ended 30 years ago.' So why is this still an anomaly today? Why are there still a certain race of people who have no interest in engaging in the culture, or even in knowing the language of the people around them?"

@gellshayngel joked:

"It's giving Special Star vibes."

@chemistryinfinite312 revealed:

"I know that guy. He is also perfectly fluent in Zulu and the only non-Zulu member in his school's Zulu cultural club."

A non-Zulu boy dancing with his friends. Images: @r/southafrica

Source: UGC

More on dance cultural unity in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Polish woman who impressed Mzansi by wearing Tsonga traditional attire and learning the dance moves.

recently reported on a Polish woman who impressed Mzansi by wearing Tsonga traditional attire and learning the dance moves. Hoërskool Zwartkop teachers and learners went viral with a hilarious ZEP dance clip that had Mzansi in stitches.

A group of Afrikaner men let loose at a local groove, and their energy had people praising how different backgrounds come together through music.

Source: Briefly News